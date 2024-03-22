PIMCO Hires Giorgio Cocini as Managing Director

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers with deep expertise in public and private markets, has appointed Giorgio Cocini as a Managing Director in a new position overseeing PIMCO’s business in Italy, France and Iberia. Mr. Cocini will join PIMCO in June, working from the firm’s London office. He will report to Craig Dawson, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mr. Cocini will lead PIMCO’s business in Italy, France and Iberia, with responsibility for client and business management functions. Supporting him will be Adriano Nelli, Executive Vice President, who will become Head of Italy, Eleni Sifakis, Executive Vice President and Head of France, and Juanma Jimenez Sanchez, Executive Vice President and Head of Iberia.

Mr. Cocini brings to this role a wealth of experience working with clients across Europe in all facets of banking, insurance, financial technology and asset management. Previously, he was Global Co‐Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking at Bank of America, based in London. Prior to this, he was the bank’s Co‐head of EMEA Financial Institutions Investment Banking and was a Managing Director in Goldman Sachs’ Financial Institutions Group.

“Giorgio will be an outstanding addition to our EMEA business leadership, bringing to PIMCO a deep understanding of European financial markets,” said Emmanuel Roman, Managing Director and PIMCO’s Chief Executive Officer. “Institutional and retail investors are seeking a broader range of global strategies to achieve their investment goals and Giorgio’s deep expertise in these markets will assist our clients in navigating an increasingly complex investment landscape.”

“We are excited that Giorgio will be joining us to continue the growth of our business in Italy, France and Iberia as we provide our clients with innovative investment solutions and top class client service,” said Mr. Dawson. “The combination of Giorgio’s experience and expertise and our strong country leadership of Adriano, Eleni and Juanma will create a compelling opportunity for PIMCO and our clients in these countries.”

Notes to Editors

Giorgio Cocini biography

Giorgio Cocini is currently the Global Co‐Head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking at Bank of America, a role he was promoted to in 2021. He is based in London and has a strong background in working with key continental European clients across the banking, insurance, financial technology, and asset management areas. Prior to this, Giorgio was the co‐head of EMEA Financial Institutions Investment Banking. He joined Bank of America in 2013 from Goldman Sachs, where he covered leading European financial institutions. Giorgio graduated cum‐laude from Bocconi University, Milan, Italy in 1998.

About PIMCO

PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income with deep expertise across public and private markets. We invest our clients’ capital across a range of fixed income and credit opportunities, drawing upon our decades of experience navigating complex debt markets. Our flexible capital base and deep relationships with issuers have helped us become one of the world’s largest providers of traditional and non-traditional solutions for companies that need financing and investors who seek strong risk-adjusted returns. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Wendy Svirakova

Senior Vice President, EMEA

Phone: +44 20 3640 1237 / +44 7583131141

Email: Wendy.Svirakova@pimco.com

Michael Reid

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 212-597-1301

Email: michael.reid@pimco.com