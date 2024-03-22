OpenStamp Hits $50 Million Valuation in Seed Round Led by Animoca Ventures and KuCoin Ventures

Singapore, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People are thrilled to embrace OpenStamp, a comprehensive one-stop service platform built on the STAMP Protocol, known for its robust security within the Bitcoin ecosystem. As a pioneer leader for the SRC ecosystem, their products include Mint/Deploy service, SRC-20/SRC-721 Marketplace, Indexer, Explorer, and their Launchpad. With great excitement, the completion of their seed round is announced, crossing a valuation of $50 million. This milestone was made possible through the leadership of Animoca Ventures and KuCoin Ventures.







As OpenStamp continues to expand and refine its platform, it eagerly anticipates the opportunity to serve its users and contribute to the growth of the SRC ecosystem.

About OpenStamp

OpenStamp, a leading one-stop service platform developed on the STAMP Protocol, is widely recognized for its robust security and dependability within the Bitcoin ecosystem. With a focus on innovation, OpenStamp offers a diverse range of products tailored to meet the needs of blockchain enthusiasts and stands as a pioneering force in propelling the SRC.

In addition to its flagship services such as Mint/Deploy, SRC-20/SRC-721 Marketplace, Indexer, Explorer, and Launchpad, OpenStamp is dedicated to continuous improvement, striving to introduce cutting-edge features and functionalities.

In its relentless pursuit of innovation, OpenStamp is poised to revolutionize Bitcoin transactions with its upcoming BTC Layer 2 solution. Leveraging the groundbreaking technologies of Nervos CKB and the RGB++ protocol, this solution utilizes the UTXO Stack based on the underlying technology of CKB. By introducing complex programmability to Bitcoin, OpenStamp empowers developers to build innovative applications directly on Bitcoin's Network. To learn more, visit openstamp.io (https://openstamp.io) or follow on X(Twitter).





