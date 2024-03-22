Investigation of Waldencast (WALD) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Waldencast plc (“Waldencast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WALD) complied with federal securities laws. On January 16, 2024, following restatement of certain financial statements, Waldencast disclosed that it was “subject to an investigation by the SEC and may face litigation and other risks as a result of the restatement of our financial results and material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.

If you purchased Waldencast stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/waldencast/ discuss your legal rights.