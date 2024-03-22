Laps for a Cause: MyRadar and Kyle Weatherman team up to support Canine Companions

ORLANDO, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To launch its primary sponsorship of DGM Racing’s No. 91 Chevy Camaro driven by Kyle Weatherman — recognized as the Unofficial Official Weatherman of NASCAR — MyRadar will make a contribution of up to $10,000 to Canine Companions during the NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX. As part of its partnership with DGM Racing, MyRadar will adorn Weatherman’s Chevrolet during the Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race March 23 — which coincides with National Puppy Day.

MyRadar is the highest-rated, top-10 weather app with more than 15 million active users across iOS, Android™, and Windows platforms, so sponsoring the Unofficial Official Weatherman of NASCAR was a natural fit. Since their first race together falls on National Puppy Day, MyRadar announced they will make contributions for each MyRadar download beyond the 10,000th download during the action-packed race weekend, up to $10,000, to Canine Companions, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no cost to the recipient.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Kyle Weatherman and DGM Racing on National Puppy Day by supporting Canine Companions’ mission to help adults, children and veterans with disabilities live with greater independence and improve their quality of life,” said Andy Green, CEO of MyRadar. "Our commitment to delivering actionable live weather updates, free of charge and accessible for all, aligns with the notable work Canine Companions does to assist people with disabilities while on the go. We encourage the NASCAR community to join our efforts in increasing access to service dogs for those in need.”

Fans who tune in to watch Weatherman in action behind the wheel of the MyRadar Chevrolet can support Canine Companions by downloading the MyRadar app. After receiving 10,000 downloads during the NASCAR at COTA weekend, MyRadar will donate 25 cents per additional download up to $5,000. Upon 50,000 downloads, MyRadar will double its donation to $10,000.

“Given the Focused Health 250 brings together consumers and business leaders with passions for entertainment, education and health, it’s an honor to be supported alongside like-minded organizations,” said Jeanine Konopelski, vice president marketing and advocacy at Canine Companions. “Thanks to the generous advocacy from businesses like MyRadar, Canine Companions can provide expertly trained service dogs to children, adults and veterans with disabilities at no cost.”

The Focused Health 250 will take place at Circuit of the Americas March 23, with live coverage available on FS1. To download the MyRadar app on any smartphone platform, please visit www.myradar.com.

About DGM Racing

Driven by pure passion and love for everything racing, DGM Racing is a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Lake Wales, Florida.. Since 1990, Mario Gosselin and his wife, Michelle, have worked tirelessly to elevate DGM Racing and grow the organization each year. What started as a local hobby on the weekends in Hialeah, Florida, has grown into a powerhouse organization fielding two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series cars. Going into the 2024 season, the team has more than 200 Top-20 race finishes.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, connect with DGM Racing at www.dgmracing.com, Facebook (DGM Racing), X (@dgm_racing_), Instagram (@dgm_racing_) or TikTok (@DGMRacingFL).

About MyRadar

MyRadar is a highly-rated weather app with more than 50 million downloads, providing users with access to weather and environmental data to navigate a changing climate. The app covers severe weather, tropical storms, earthquakes, wildfires, blizzards, road weather, and more, allowing for better decision-making for individuals and organizations. MyRadar's recent launch of "Powered by MyRadar" offers the same data, alerts, and visualizations via APIs and developer tools.

For more information about MyRadar, visit www.myradar.com or follow us on Facebook (MyRadar), X (@MyRadarWx), Instagram (@myradar) or TikTok (@myradarwx).

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Compatible Android phone and compatible active data plan required.

About Canine Companions

Canine Companions is a national organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient. Since our founding in 1975, Canine Companions has provided nearly 8,000 service dogs to people with disabilities. For more information about Canine Companions, visit www.canine.org.

