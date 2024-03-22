Global Lactose Market Size To Worth USD 7.41 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 9.5%

New York, United States , March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lactose Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.99 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.41 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the projected period.





Lactose is a disaccharide sugar that is present in milk and yields glucose and galactose. Lactose is a by-product of cheese. It is taken out during the manufacturing process from liquid whey. Utilized in several industries, it is among the most significant dairy ingredients in terms of commerce. Though it is also used in the food sector to manufacture creams, baked products, and confectioneries, its main application in the feed industry is as an ingredient for pig feed. Utilized as excipients in pharmaceutical laboratories throughout the tablet formulation process. Additionally, it is widely used in the pharmaceutical sector as an excipient in the manufacturing of infant formula. Also, lactose is used in the cream, fresh cheeses, and yogurt contain lactose. Demand for baked goods, candies, creams, and other products is rising, and the pharmaceutical business is supporting this sector's growth. The global lactose market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for new born formula, declining breastfeeding rates, and technological advancements in dairy processing and production, enabling cost-effective and sustainable production. However, most feed manufacturers are using substitutes like maltodextrins, molasses, table sugar, and dextrose due to high costs and limited availability. Hence, lactose intolerant individuals are restricting their use, impacting the global lactose market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Lactose Marke t Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Monohydrate, Anhydrous, Galactose, Lactulose, Tagatose), By Application (Food, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Infant), By Color (Yellow, Pale-Yellow to White, White), By Purity (Crude, Edible, Refined Edible), By End-user (Food & Beverages, Functional Foods, Confectionery, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The monohydrate segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lactose market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global lactose market is divided into monohydrate, anhydrous, galactose, lactulose, and tagatose. Among these, the monohydrate segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global lactose market during the projected timeframe. The growth can be attributed to pharmaceutical excipients such as lactose monohydrates are commonly used in the formulation of tablets and capsules.

The food segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global lactose market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global lactose market is divided into food, feed, pharmaceuticals, and infant. Among these, the food segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global lactose market during the projected timeframe. The segmental growth can be attributed to the growing demand for dairy product standardization by the food industry. The lactose food demand has increased because of daily used products like milk, cheese, butter, etc.

The pale-yellow to white segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period.

On the basis of color, the global lactose market is divided into yellow, pale-yellow to white, and white. Among these, the pale-yellow to white segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period. The pale-yellow to white lactose from the food sectors, which play a significant role in boosting the amount of nutrients from developed and developing economies that are used in new born formula.

The refined edible segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period.

On the basis of purity, the global lactose market is divided into crude, edible, and refined edible. Among these, the refined edible segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the production of infant formula and pharmaceutical products are primarily utilize refined food.

The food & beverages segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period.

On the basis of end-user, the global lactose market is divided into food & beverages, functional foods, confectionery, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care. Among these, the food & beverages segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global lactose market during the estimated period. The segmental growth can be attributed to the significant growth of the food and beverage sector and the growing application of lactose in the production of various food and beverage products, such as calcium-fortified beverages and edible creams.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global lactose market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global lactose market over the forecast period. The demand for propelling market growth is increased by the presence of market players who are expanding the pharmaceutical and infant formula manufacturing industries in Asian countries. Product safety and quality are guaranteed by the region's large output of raw milk, customers' growing desire for premium dairy products, and adequate industry regulation. The lactose market is expected to rise over the forecast period due to product innovation, development in several application sectors, and overall market expansion.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global lactose market during the projected timeframe. The growing usage of infant formula across Europe, the growing food sector, and the well-established dairy industry are expected to drive market expansion in the Europe area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global lactose market include Fonterra Co-operative Group, MILEI GmbH (Morinaga Milk Industry CO., LTD., Kerry Group plc., Käserei Champignon Hofmeister GmbH & Co. KG, Armor Proteins, Glanbia PLC, Milk Specialties Global, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, MEGGLE GmbH & Co. KG, Lactose Limited, Friesl and Campina, DFE Pharma, Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., Lactalis International, Others.

Recent Developments

In March 2022, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S established two new products in its organic sector Lacroprodan and premium lactose organic, with an objective to expand its product portfolio.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global lactose market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Lactose Market, By Type

Monohydrate

Anhydrous

Galactose

Lactulose

Tagatose

Global Lactose Market, By Application

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Infant

Global Lactose Market, By Color

Yellow

Pale-Yellow to White

White

Global Lactose Market, By Purity

Crude

Edible

Refined Edible

Global Lactose Market, By End-user

Food & Beverages

Functional Foods

Confectionery

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Global Lactose Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



