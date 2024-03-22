Global Kale Chips Market Size To Worth USD 654.21 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 18.42%

New York, United States , March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kale Chips Market Size is to Grow from USD 120.67 Million in 2023 to USD 654.21 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.42% during the projected period.





The crunchy treat referred to as "kale chips" is produced from Brassica oleracea plant leaves. The dark green leaves are fried, roasted, or dried at low temperatures. Products including kale chips may also include tahini, cashews, sunflower seeds, and a variety of seasonings for taste. Furthermore, kale chips which were previously only available at health food stores can now be purchased in the snack aisles of most supermarkets. In addition, kale is a nutrient-dense, high-water food that is rich in vitamins and minerals. It also has some calories. When eaten in moderation, kale chips can be a nutrient-dense supplement to your diet, but their composition can make them a considerable source of fat. A primary driver of the worldwide kale chip market is the increasing emphasis on and awareness of health and wellness. As consumers grow increasingly health conscious, they are searching for snacks with nutritional content without compromising flavor. As a superfood rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, kale has gained popularity among those who are concerned about their health. The expansion of the kale chip business worldwide has been driven by people's demand for snacks that promote better living. However, kale chips include several compounds that could trigger allergic reactions, which could impede the industry's expansion. In addition, kale is still not a popular snack due to a lack of knowledge about its health benefits.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & & charts from the report on the " Global Kale Chips Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chips or Crisps, Extruded Snacks, and Others), By Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Health Food Stores, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The chips or crisps segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global kale chips market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global kale chips market is divided into chips or crisps, extruded snacks, and others. Among these, the chips or crisps segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global kale chips market during the projected timeframe. Chips or crushes are the dry and often frozen form of kale. Superfood kale is rich in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global kale chips market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global kale chips market is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, health food stores, and others. Among these, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global kale chips market during the projected timeframe. This is because consumers can utilize these channels to physically view the product before making a purchase, which influences the decision to buy.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global kale chips market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global kale chips market over the forecast period. The desire for nutrient-dense meals is driven by Americans' increased health consciousness. Snack makers in the region are successfully satisfying the increasing demand from customers for nutrient-dense snacks by continuously improving their offerings. Owing to fierce competition among North American rivals, manufacturers are developing distinctive snack concepts to set themselves apart. The Angel Kale Company, for example, provides kale chips in sweet, salty, spicy, and savory flavors to accommodate a range of customer preferences.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global kale chips market during the projected timeframe. This is a result of people's changing eating habits, increased health consciousness, and desire for healthier snack options. For these products, customers are prepared to spend more money.. Three new varieties of kale chips have been created by the Indian company The Green Snack Company: Thai Sweet Chili, Sea Salt and Vinegar, and Cheese and Onion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Kale Chips Market include Made In Nature, Green Snack Co., Rhythm Superfoods, Brad's Raw Foods, Healthy Crunch, Vermont, The Kale Factory, The Angel Kale Company, Brandneu Foods, and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, introducing four new flavors of Solar Raw's Kaley's Kale Chips, Ecoideas responded to the growing demand for nutrient-dense, naturally delicious plant-based snacks.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Kale Chips Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Kale Chips Market, By Chips Type

Chips or Crisps

Extruded Snacks

Others

Global Kale Chips Market, By Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Others

Global Kale Chips Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



