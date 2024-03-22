Vistin Pharma ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Pactum Vekst AS has on March 22, 2024 sold 527 960 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA at a price of NOK 22,10 per share. Espen W. Marcussen, Chair of the board in Pactum Vekst AS, is a primary insider and board member of Vistin Pharma ASA. Pactum Vekst AS is fully owned by Pactum AS. The shares in Vistin Pharma are sold to one of Pactum’s shareholders, as part of a share buy-back process in Pactum.

After the transaction, Pactum Vekst AS owns 2 991 773 shares in Vistin Pharma ASA.

Please see attached document in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment