Millicom (Tigo) share repurchase activity

Luxembourg, March 22, 2024 – Pursuant to the share repurchase program announced on December 15, 2023, Millicom repurchased 25,625 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) between March 18, 2024 and March 22, 2024, as detailed in the table below.

Trade Date Number of SDRs repurchased Daily average price paid* (SEK) Daily repurchase amount* (SEK) 03/18/2024 1,803 199.5575 359,802 03/19/2024 5,922 199.5623 1,181,808 03/20/2024 10,400 200.6243 2,086,493 03/21/2024 5,000 202.0162 1,010,081 03/22/2024 2,500 205.2470 513,118

* Excluding commissions

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, Millicom holds 1,013,486 treasury shares as of March,22 2024. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 172,096,305.

The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbour Regulation”). A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website: http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

