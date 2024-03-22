Global Fixed Line Telecoms Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis

Dublin, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fixed Line Telecoms Market (2023-2028) Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fixed Line Telecoms Market is estimated to be USD 1.8 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Bn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.28%.



Market Segmentations

  • The Global Fixed Line Telecoms Market is segmented based on Product Type, End User, and Geography.
  • By Product Type, the market is classified into Routers, Set-top Box (STB), and Fiber-optic Cables.
  • By End User, the market is classified into Residential and Commerical.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aerohive Networks Inc., Albis Technologies Ag, Allied Telesis Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Orange SA, Pacific Telesis Group, Peak Communications Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages187
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$1.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$3.08 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Mentioned

  • Aerohive Networks Inc.
  • Albis Technologies Ag
  • Allied Telesis Inc.
  • Arista Networks Inc.
  • Arris International Plc.
  • AT&T Teleholdings, Inc.
  • Avaya Inc.
  • BellSouth, LLC
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • China Telecom Corporation Ltd.
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Manx Telecom Trading Ltd.
  • NTT Communications Corp.
  • NYNEX Corp.
  • Orange SA
  • Pacific Telesis Group
  • Peak Communications Inc.
  • Raycap Inc.
  • Southwestern Bell Telephone Co.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.


