North America Courier Express and Parcel Market Poised for Growth, Aided by Technology Advancements in Automation

The North America courier express and parcel market was valued at US$ 218.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 330.56 billion by 2030; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2030.

Modernization and Automation of Depots is Driving the Courier Express and Parcel Market

The parcel delivery companies are modernizing their infrastructures to increase efficiency by implementing advanced technologies in their systems. For instance, in June 2022, GLS and DHL implemented automation to accelerate parcel sorting. In June 2022, GLS equipped its facility center in Hayward (California) with an automated sorting system. This automated system is integrated with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to scan, weigh, and measure up to 5,000 parcels per hour without human intervention. Further, DHL has planned to deploy 1,000 robots by 2025 across its facilities in the world. Such factors are driving the growth of courier express and parcel market.







In September 2023, FedEx began researching the use of AI-powered robots in collaboration with Dexterity AI robotics company to load its ground units to the trailers efficiently. Dexterity provided an AI robot that autonomously loads the parcel on a trailer. It feeds boxes directly to the sortation system from the facility. FedEx has pursued an automated package handling system for its operations, including unloading and loading.



In November, 2023, United Parcel Service, Inc. opened advanced warehouse with 900,000 square foot facility in USA. The company operated with more than 3,000 automated robots for the heavy parcel lifting. The warehouse initially employed 200 workers. The warehouse was located on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, US.



Such increases in the adoption of the advanced technologies-based robots and rising development of the automatic material handling systems by the players is expected to create ample opportunity for the courier express and parcel market growth.



