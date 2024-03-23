NEW YORK, March 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GitLab Inc. (“GitLab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTLB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980



The investigation concerns whether GitLab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around October 14, 2021, Gitlab conducted its initial public offering, selling 10.4 million shares priced at $77.00 per share. Then, on March 4, 2024, Gitlab issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 financial results, as well as issuing guidance for fiscal year 2025. For 2025, Gitlab said that it expects adjusted earnings per share ranging from $0.19 to $0.23, compared to analyst expectations of $0.37, with revenue ranging between $725 million and $731 million, compared to analyst expectations of $732.2 million.

On this news, Gitlab’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 5, 2024.

