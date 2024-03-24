“Naturale Phuket Private Pool Villas” Launch in Prime Location of Cherng Talay for Luxury Living near Bangtao Beach

Phuket, Thailand, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Naturale Phuket Private Pool Villas is a 17-rai (6.7-acre) community just 5 minutes from world-renowned beaches including Bangtao Beach. World-class lifestyle amenities nearby include international schools, shopping centers, renowned restaurants, hospitals, medical clinics, and a wellness center operated by Bangkok Hospital Phuket. These outstanding attractions enable the 1.4-billion-baht ($39 million) project to seamlessly blend a natural setting with luxury living for wonderful short or long stays on the island known as the “Pearl of the Andaman”.

Mr. Wirote Chongsujipan, CEO of AAG Development, said that the company’s in-depth surveys of local and expat lifestyles found that Phuket’s enduring appeal as a global destination continues to drive property demand, particularly in the luxury segment. AAG Development is targeting this growing opportunity with a unique and high-quality living experience with international-standard amenities to meet every family’s need. Investors can look forward to low maintenance costs as well as a high-performing asset.

Under the concept of “Symphony of Luxury and Nature,” Naturale Phuket Private Pool Villas are designed and crafted with distinctive architecture for Luxury Modern Tropical Living amid lush landscapes and breathtaking natural beauty. The villas are designed to cater to families of all ages, with the goal of enhancing family happiness by fostering quality time together. This is achieved through space and functional design, meticulously informed by family research.

The first phase of the project offers 2 alternative private pool villa types, with 4 or 3 bedrooms. The 4-bedroom villas have a usable area of 511 square meters, 5 bathrooms, and parking for 3 cars. The 3-bedroom villashave 357 square meters, 4 bathrooms, and parking for 2 cars.

Each villa has a Universal Design concept and double master bedrooms with direct access to the swimming pool. All bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets, ensuring privacy and ample storage for all guests. The living room has a 4.5-meter-high teak wood ceiling for spaciousness, light, and ventilation. The international-standard amenities include fully equipped kitchens and imported appliances with elegant dining spaces, extra-long salt-water pools, Jacuzzis, and lighting automation systems. Additional options including EV chargers and home solar systems will also be available at the villas.

The high-end property has convenient and safety access through a 16-20-meter road in front of the project in Cherng Talay Soi 1. Prices for villas in Phase 1 start at 27.6 million baht ($770,000).

Discover more about refined living at the Naturale Phuket Private Pool Villas at +66 80 959 7979 or visit www.naturalephuket.com. The Sales Gallery in Cherng Talay Soi 1 opens daily.



Media Contact

Company: AAG Development Co., Ltd.

Email: contact@naturalephuket.com

Website: www.naturalephuket.com

Phone: +6680 959 7979

Address: 8 Soi Cherngtalay 1, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket Thailand 83110

