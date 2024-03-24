Birchtree Investments Ltd. Announces Investment In Valkyrie Specialty

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtree Investments Ltd. (“Birchtree” or the “Company”) (CSE: BRCH), an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit, today announces a new investment into Valkyrie Specialty Corporation (“Valkyrie Specialty”), ‎a Texas based provider of well remediation and restimulation services to help oil and gas companies recover remaining assets, remove previously deployed toxic chemistries, and remediate fields for future use. Valkyrie Specialty’s treatments and services improve oil and gas production quality and volume in underperforming wells and return nonproductive wells to service by removing obstacles to extraction.



Pursuant to a share exchange agreement dated March 23, 2024 (the “SEA”), Birchtree has agreed to issue the parent company of Valkyrie Specialty, a private British Columbia company (“Valkyrie Holdco”), 5,000,000 common shares of Birchtree at a deemed price of $0.115 per share, in exchange for 425,926 common shares of Valkyrie Holdco at a deemed price of $1.35 per share. As conditions to closing, scheduled for March 29, 2024, (i) Birchtree will subscribe for an additional 370,000 common shares of Valkyrie Holdco at a price of $1.35 per share for ‎gross proceeds of $499,500, and (ii) Valkyrie Holdco will grant Birchtree the right to appoint a director of Valkyrie Holdco for as long as Birchtree owns or controls at least 500,000 of the issued and outstanding shares of Valkyrie Holdco (subject to adjustment pursuant to ‎customary corporate actions, if applicable).

Subsequent to the transactions contemplated by the SEA, ‎Birchtree will hold, on a non-diluted basis, 30.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of Valkyrie Holdco, and Valkyrie Holdco will hold, on a non-diluted basis, 6.0% of the issued and outstanding shares of Birchtree.

Birchtree is an investment company with the long-term goal of divesting its investment assets at a profit. For more information, please see Birchtree’s continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

