Icelandic Salmon - Mandatory notification of trade

Pactum Vekst AS has March 22, 2024 sold 123 879 shares in Icelandic Salmon AS at a price of NOK 129,00 per share. Espen W. Marcussen, Chair of the board in Pactum Vekst AS, is a primary insider and board member of Icelandic Salmon AS. Pactum Vekst AS is fully owned by Pactum AS. The shares in Icelandic Salmon are sold to one of Pactum’s shareholders, as part of a share buy-back process in Pactum.

After the transaction, Pactum Vekst AS owns 701 983 shares in Icelandic Salmon AS.

Please see attached document in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment