In accordance with the requirements of Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Ontex Group NV (“Ontex”) discloses the notification of significant shareholdings that it has received on March 21, 2024.

On March 20, 2024, Mr. Joannes G.H.M. Niessen and Mont Cervin SARL detained 2,517,540 Ontex voting securities or voting rights, representing 3.06% of voting securities, and thereby crossed the threshold of 3% upward.

