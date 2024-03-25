Press release no. 1-2024

Copenhagen, March 25, 2024

Konsolidator welcomes Michael Rasmussen to the Board of Directors

At the Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2024, Michael Rasmussen was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. With an extensive background in Technical Services, Customer Success, and IT Management from SaaS and companies within different industries, Michael brings a wealth of experience to streamline the complete customer journey.

30 years of leadership experience

Michael Rasmussen enters the Board of Directors and brings over 25 years of leadership experience, including experience in building a new customer success department as VP at Queue-it. Thus, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge about improving the entire customer journey and customer success departments in SaaS companies by understanding the quality, potential, and steps to succeed. Based on these competencies, Michael will strengthen and complement the Board's Competencies and support Konsolidator's continued growth and customer engagement.

Jesper Eigen Møller, Chair at Konsolidator’s Board of Directors, comments: "We are thrilled that Michael has been elected to the Board of Directors, as his competencies complement the rest of the board very well. Michael's deep knowledge of customer success in tech companies and strategic understanding of the steps and structure required contribute significantly to our ambitious roadmap in Konsolidator."

"I'm excited to join the board of Directors. Konsolidator's dedication to automating financial consolidation and empowering data-driven decision-making perfectly aligns with my own passion for innovation in tech. I look forward to contributing to Konsolidator's continued success." Says Michael Rasmussen



Expands the strategic focus to the entire Customer Journey to improve churn

One of Konsolidator’s main strategic goals for 2024 is to improve churn. One key initiative involves increased engagement with the customers throughout their entire customer journey to ensure that the customer utilizes the whole product suite. With Michael Rasmussen on Konsolidator's Board of Directors, Konsolidator has a knowledgeable and strategic resource to the customer success team, who focuses on the entire customer journey.

Konsolidator's Board of Directors now consists of the five members: the Chairman of the Board, Jesper Eigen Møller, and the members Claus Jul Christiansen, Michael Rasmussen, Peter Gath, and Thomas á Porta.

See Konsolidator’s Board of Directors and Management.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

