Quadient - Bpifrance Investissement co-opted as an independent director of Quadient

Bpifrance Investissement co-opted

as an independent director of Quadient

Paris, 25 March 2024

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that the Board of Directors decided to approve the co-option of Bpifrance Investissement as an independent member of the Board of Directors, effective 22 March 2024. Bpifrance Investissement will be represented by Emmanuel Blot, Investment Director in Bpifrance Mid & Large Cap division.

Bpifrance Investissement succeeds Sébastien Marotte, who has decided not to stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 January 2024, to devote himself entirely to his professional duties. Sébastien Marotte’s resignation is effective as of 20 March 2024 providing Bpifrance Investissement with the opportunity to join the Board ahead of the next Annual General Meeting and at the time of the FY 2023 results publication. Bpifrance Investissement’s mandate will extend through the remaining term of its predecessor, i.e., until the Annual General Meeting convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending 31 January 2024. During this Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 14 June 2024, Quadient shareholders will be asked to vote on the ratification of Bpifrance Investissement

co-option as well as on the renewal of its mandate.

The co-option of Bpifrance Investissement as an independent director of Quadient is in line with the governance agreement signed between Bpifrance Participations and Quadient in July 2023 and with the governance rules and appointment process applicable to Quadient's Board of Directors. This agreement provides, in particular, for the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as an independent director to take place as soon as possible after the threshold of 8% of Quadient's share capital is crossed, either by co-option in the event of a vacancy on the Board or as part of a resolution submitted to the next Annual General Meeting. Bpifrance Participations crossed the 8% threshold in Quadient's capital on 27 November 2023.

As part of this agreement, Bpifrance also undertook to support Quadient's overall strategy within the Board of Directors and at the Annual General Meeting and to consider any capital reinvestment opportunities that may be proposed by the Company.

Didier Lamouche, Chairman of the board at Quadient, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Sébastien for his involvement in the exercise of his mandate. Over the past few years, Sébastien has made a contribution to the work and debates of the Board that was both relevant and highly appreciated. I am very pleased to welcome Emmanuel to the Board of Directors, as a permanent representative of Bpifrance Investissement, our new independent Director. His expertise in the areas of investment, financial analysis as well as venture capital will be extremely valuable for the diversity of profiles within the Board and to continue to effectively carry out our work supporting the Company in the implementation of its strategy.”

The composition of the Board in terms of diversity remains well aligned with the AFEP-MEDEF code and reflects the Board’s ongoing commitment to gender diversity, retaining a majority of independent members and good stewardship.

Bpifrance Investissement

Bpifrance Investissement is the asset management company that operates Bpifrance's equity investments in order to be the long-term partner of companies of all sizes by directly and indirectly financing their sustainable and responsible growth in equity, quasi-equity and debt. Bpifrance Investissement is among the largest investment management companies in France with more than €50 billion in assets under management - including €14 billion managed on behalf of third parties -, more than 250 professional investors, and a strong local presence with 53 regional locations.

Emmanuel Blot

Emmanuel Blot (38 years old, French) is currently Investment Director and Head of the Listed Investments Practice within the Large Cap division of Bpifrance. He has 14 years of experience in finance and private equity and has led several investments in listed companies on behalf of Bpifrance, including Quadient. He was previously a sell-side analyst at Bryan, Garnier & Co (2009-2011) then Oddo BHF (2011-2012) in the Aeronautics - Defense sector and then the Capital Goods sector. Emmanuel Blot graduated from ESSEC in 2009.

Emmanuel Blot also serves on the boards of directors of Constellium SE and Mersen.

Board composition

Following the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement, Quadient’s Board of directors consists of twelve members who are predominantly independent:

• Didier Lamouche, Chairman of the Board;

• Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer;

• Martha Bejar, chairwoman of the appointments and remuneration committee;

• Hélène Boulet-Supau;

• Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Emmanuel Blot);

• Valérie Colin, employee representative director;

• Éric Courteille, chairman of the audit committee;

• Paula Felstead;

• Christophe Liaudon, employee representative director;

• Vincent Mercier;

• Richard Troksa, chairman of the strategy and ESG committee; and

• Nathalie Wright.

***

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices. Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

Contacts

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0) 1 45 36 30 56

c.hubert-dorel@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com







Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment