Turmeric Coffee Market Rising at 7.36% CAGR to Attain US$ 456.8 Million by 2034, States Fact.MR

Rockville, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Turmeric Coffee Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 224.5 million in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 456.8 million by the end of 2034. The coffee industry is characterized by high focus on innovation and the introduction of fresh flavors and ingredients.

Turmeric coffee presents itself as a unique flavor choice, appealing to consumers in search of distinctive and exotic coffee encounters. There is a growing trend among consumers to seek products made with natural and wholesome ingredients. Turmeric, acknowledged for its perceived health benefits, fits well with this inclination, making it a desirable ingredient for health-conscious individuals who prioritize products with clean labels.

Key Segments of Turmeric Coffee Market Research Report

By Form By Distribution Channel By Region Loose Powder

Coffee Bags Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Channels North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Growing demand for functional beverages, which offer more than just hydration, is a key driver behind the increasing popularity of turmeric coffee. This beverage provides anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants, thereby appealing to consumers beyond the scope of traditional coffee. Consumers are constantly in search of artisanal and top-quality coffee choices, and turmeric coffee adds to the variety of options within the specialty coffee segment to attract coffee enthusiasts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



Worldwide sales of turmeric coffee are set to reach US$ 224.5 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 456.8 million by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach a value of US$ 43.8 million in 2024.

The United States is set to occupy 79.6% share of the North American market in 2024.

Sales of turmeric coffee in China are projected to reach US$ 83.5 million by the end of 2034.

The East Asian market is forecasted to expand at 8.1% CAGR over the next 10 years.

“Growth of the turmeric coffee market is being driven by its antioxidant properties, increasing consumer focus on wellness, and convenience of integration of this beverage into daily routines,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Turmeric Coffee Product Sales to Remain High in Supermarkets

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with turmeric has spurred interest in products integrating this ingredient into daily regimens. Turmeric-infused coffee, valued for its convenience, is gaining traction among health-conscious individuals.

Supermarkets, known for their extensive offerings and accessibility, facilitate easy access to turmeric coffee during routine shopping trips. These outlets also promote turmeric coffee alongside other health-oriented items, heightening its visibility and attracting consumer attention.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 456.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.36% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



The Rise of Turmeric Coffee in the United States

The United States is witnessing a cultural shift towards wellness-focused lifestyles and holistic health practices. Within this landscape, turmeric coffee emerges as a compelling choice, seamlessly blending the familiar essence of coffee with the wellness benefits of turmeric.

With an increasing number of consumers prioritizing health-conscious decisions, there's a growing demand for functional beverages that offer additional health advantages. Turmeric coffee addresses this need by providing a convenient option for individuals seeking to incorporate turmeric into their daily routines.

By infusing turmeric into their morning coffee ritual, individuals can effortlessly integrate the potential health benefits of turmeric without the need for separate supplementation. Furthermore, turmeric coffee offers a distinctive flavor profile, appealing to consumers on the lookout for novel taste experiences.

The availability of diverse flavor combinations and blends caters to a broad spectrum of taste preferences, elevating the allure of turmeric-infused coffee even further. As awareness about the potential advantages of turmeric-infused beverages continues to spread, the demand for turmeric coffee is anticipated to steadily increase across the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the turmeric coffee market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the turmeric coffee market based on form (loose powder, coffee bags) and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online channels) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).



