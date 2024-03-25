Global Garden Hand Tools Market Report 2024-2029, Featuring Key Vendors Fiskars Group, Griffon Corporation, Husqvarna, The AMES Companies and Stanley Black & Decker

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Garden Hand Tools Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global garden hand tools market is expected to grow from USD 18.65 billion in 2023 to USD 23.68 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.06% from 2023-2029.

The global garden hand tools market is highly competitive and diverse, with numerous players vying for market share. Key factors that shape the competitive landscape include product innovation, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and brand recognition. Major global garden hand tools market players include Fiskars Group, Griffon Corporation, Husqvarna, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and The AMES Companies. These companies offer various garden hand tools, such as digging, pruning, striking, and watering.

In addition, regional players and local manufacturers also contribute to the competitive dynamics of the market. The industry is influenced by product innovations, pricing strategies, and shifting consumer preferences, all of which contribute to the competitive landscape.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Growing Landscape Industry

Soaring Popularity of Vertical Gardening

Emergence of DIY Gardening Culture

Shift Toward Ergonomic Designs

Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Indoor Plantation

Development of Sustainable Cities

Growing Outlook for Native Gardening

Market Restraints



Rise of Power Tools

Usage of Artificial Plants for Aesthetics

Changing Consumer Preferences

Limited Innovation and Product Differentiation

Soaring Popularity of Vertical Gardening



Due to the increasing demand for real estate developments, there is an increased need to create more spontaneous gardens and improve their aesthetics. Various recreation areas, such as walking tracks and play areas, are being made for children and elders to relieve stress and rejuvenate their mood. As a result, there will likely be an increase in the need for ergonomic garden hand tools for garden establishment and maintenance. With the rising demand for vertical gardens, green buildings are seeing a new expansion phase as people's awareness of their health and the environment increases. As the number of houses is growing in urban cities, the space having huge gardens decreases which many semi-professional gardeners have adopted to recreate their rooftops with green gardens where the requirement of garden tools like hoes, rakes, and other digging tools is expected to witness positive growth in the garden hand tools market as power tools may not be convenient as it requires prior knowledge and hands-on experience.



Emergence of D.I.Y Gardening Culture



The rapidly increasing interest among consumers in growing more greens and maintaining a healthy ecosystem has increased the demand for the D.I.Y market in opting for various handy tools. The onset of the pandemic led to the exploration of new indoor activities, where many people started opting for many D.I.Y activities to relieve themselves from the ongoing uncertainty. The surge in the D.I.Y market is projected to grow due to the high penetration of media presence on television, social media, and videos in recreating home improvements. Many Western countries, like the United States and Canada, are engaged in D.I.Y activities. Also, the need for garden hand tools as D.I.Y products has witnessed exponential growth due to ease of operation and encouraging small-scale industries where consumers connect with local experts for quality products. The local manufacturers have also upgraded their tools with changes in consumer preferences. The growing importance of understanding how to save and preserve nature for the future has developed the sense of creating green spaces, positively impacting the global garden hand tools market.



Growing Outlook for Native Gardening



As more people become aware of native gardening's advantages for the environment and its capacity to build resilient, sustainable landscapes, its popularity is growing. Regarding landscaping, it's often considered more ecologically conscious than bringing in non-native species that could become invasive and disturb regional ecosystems. Furthermore, to save water and encourage sustainability, environmentally aware individuals and organizations gravitate toward xeriscaping, drought-tolerant landscaping, and native gardening, which combines native plant species. Also, a key factor driving the expansion of the garden hand tools market is the rise in native gardening techniques. Growing numbers of people are turning to native plant cultivation for biodiversity and ecological sustainability, increasing the need for specific instruments designed for local plants.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Usage of Artificial Plants for Aesthetics



The emergence of artificial plants has hampered the demand for garden hand tools as faux plants are made of fabric or plastic fiber-based surfaces designed to look like natural plants, with lushness, eliminating the need for watering and maintenance and reducing the use of garden hand tools. It is widely used for commercial and residential applications and enhances residential interiors. Chinese were the first to implement these faux plants, followed by Romans. The main reason for this is maintenance - artificial faux plants are realistic in texture and color and expertly prepared to improve visual aesthetics. Also, the demand for faux plants used at airports and other commercial spaces has hampered the growth of the garden hand tools industry. Artificial plants have many benefits over natural plants as they do not support wildlife and provide a strong visual contrast with travelers checking into the airports in all seasons.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The global garden hand tools market by material is segmented as metal, aluminum, plastic, fiberglass, and others. The metal segment held the most significant segmental share in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecast period. Metal materials, such as stainless steel or carbon steel, are known for their durability and longevity. Garden hand tools made from metal materials are more resistant, ensuring a longer lifespan than those made from other materials. This durability factor has increased demand for metal garden hand tools. Secondly, stainless steel is known for its strength and toughness. Garden hand tools, such as trowels, pruners, and shears, require strength to handle various gardening tasks effectively. Stainless steel provides the strength to withstand heavy-duty use, ensuring the tools can handle demanding gardening activities without bending or breaking.

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global garden hand tools market by product is segmented as digging, pruning, striking, watering, and others. The digging tools segment dominated the market share in 2023. Digging tools, such as shovels, spades, and trowels, are essential for planting, transplanting, and soil preparation, making them necessary for gardeners as they are the first activity in gardening. Further, home gardens extensively use pruners for trimming extra twigs and removing dead branches to maintain the hygiene of the plants, as it is observed that people are shifting towards more urban lifestyles where the garden spaces are created for beautification and appealing aesthetics. Pruning tools are in greater demand as more individuals take up gardening. They give gardeners the control and accuracy they need to trim plants and sculpt them precisely to their ideal forms.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global garden hand tools market by end-users is segmented as residential users and commercial users. The residential user segment is expected to be the largest in the market. There has been a significant increase in interest and participation in home gardening among residential users. Many people are gardening to connect with nature and create a beautiful outdoor space. Also, the do-it-yourself (DIY) culture has gained popularity among residential users, with many individuals taking on gardening projects. Further, the commercial user segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for corporate offices and garden hand tools has increased due to the swift transition towards urbanization and the notable surge in infrastructure construction. Also, many shopping complexes have stressed the importance of aesthetics, where the greenery installation helped shoppers reduce the engulfing in concrete landscapes.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The online distribution channel segment holds the most prominent share in the global garden hand tools market. Online distribution channels provide convenience and accessibility to customers. It offers various garden hand tools from different brands and manufacturers. Online platforms provide detailed product information, specifications, and customer reviews. Customers can easily access information about garden hand tool features, materials, and performance, helping them make informed purchasing decisions. Further, mature industries like the Green Industry have adopted technology-based marketing for consumers who use the internet daily, mainly social media users, to use online strategies to boost sales, build partnerships, and pursue up-selling and cross-selling techniques.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



APAC dominated the global garden hand tools market, valued at over USD 6.74 billion in 2023. The region has shown notable growth during the forecast period as people prefer high-performance garden tools to maintain their gardens, and rooftop gardening and cultivating home-grown foods/ vegetables have escalated the usage of garden hand tools to maintain their gardens. Furthermore, changes in consumer lifestyle, expansion of modern houses, and increased disposable income among young consumers drive the residential garden tool market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Fiskars Group

Griffon Corporation

Husqvarna

The AMES Companies

Stanley Black & Decker

Other Prominent Vendors

A.M. Leonard

ARS Corporation

Bellota Company

Bully Tools

CobraHead

Felco

Gardener's Supply Company

Lasher Tools

Nisaku

Radius Garden

Root Assassin

Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

Ray Padula

Bridgetown Garden Tools

Seymour Middlewest

SNA Europe

Zenport Industries

AMPCO Safety Tools

CS Unitech

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Segmentation

Segmentation by Material

Metal

Aluminum

Plastic

Fiberglass

Others

Segmentation by Product Type

Digging Tools

Pruning Tools

Striking Tools

Watering Tools

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by End-User

Residential Users

Commercial Users

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

