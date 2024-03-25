Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast 2024-2029, Featuring Key Players KONE, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, TK Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Schindler and Fujitec

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thailand elevator and escalator market by new installations accounted for 8.1 thousand units in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% from 2023-2029, to reach 10.25 thousand units in 2029.

The key players in the Thailand elevator and escalator market are KONE, Otis, Hyundai Elevator, TK Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Schindler, and Fujitec. The top 2 prominent vendors, including Hitachi and Mitsubishi, account for 52% of market share in Thailand.







KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In October 2023, The Federation International Football Association (FIFA) selected Thailand to host the 2024 FIFA Congress, which will be held in May 2024. This opportunity will boost Thailand's presentation and drive various investment opportunities.

The condominium market in Phuket stands to benefit from this growth of being a coastal tourist destination. Given the city's potential as an appealing global destination, it recently earned a spot in Time magazine's World's Greatest Places 2023 list. It falls within the government's tourism development guidelines, aiming to elevate it to a world-class coastal city. This involves various government mega projects to develop the transportation infrastructure for future expansion, encompassing land, water, air, and rail systems. This comprehensive plan includes Phuket Airport Phase 2, Kathu-Patong Expressway, Muang Mai-Koh Kaew Highway, and Phuket Light Rail. The plan will contribute to the Thailand elevator and escalator market expansion during the forecast period.

Companies choosing to invest in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) will be granted a work permit accompanied by a 10-year visa. Additionally, participants in this program will enjoy a fixed income tax rate of 17 percent, creating an appealing and favorable environment for foreign businesses. Indian tourists now have the privilege of visa-free entry for up to 30 days, and companies investing in the EEC can secure a 10-year investor visa. These initiatives are anticipated to substantially contribute to Thailand's economic recovery and long-term growth, solidifying its position as a premier destination for tourism and investment in Southeast Asia.

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) reported that in the first half of 2023, the number of foreign-initiated transfers of condominium ownership in Thailand exhibited a notable upward trend. The data indicated a 65.6% surge in transfer units compared to the previous year, resulting in a total transfer value of condominium ownership amounting to 35,211 million baht.

According to the Thai Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), 806 escalators were unsafe in shopping malls and public places in 2017. A safety campaign (Safe escalator campaign) was launched to replace or repair the escalators. The campaign will propel the Thailand elevator and escalator market growth.

Sustainable Construction Practices to Increase the Demand for Elevator Installation in Residential Buildings

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) reported that in the first half of 2023, the number of foreign-initiated transfers of condominium ownership in Thailand exhibited a notable upward trend. The data indicated a 65.6% surge in transfer units compared to the previous year, resulting in a total transfer value of condominium ownership amounting to 35,211 million baht.

The second Kimpton Property in Thailand will be relaunched through a partnership between Asset World Corp Public Company and IHG Hotels and Resorts. The Kimpton Pattaya comprises 193 rooms and is scheduled to launch in 2028. It will be in Pattaya and is projected to support the Thailand elevator and escalator market expansion.

The study by Kasikorn Bank, a leading Thai financial institution, suggests that by 2029, Thailand will be categorized as a super-aging society, with over 20% of the population over 65. This demographic shift may strain infrastructure, including passenger elevators, demanding adjustments to accommodate elderly needs.

Foreign Investment in Thailand to Boost the New Installations in the Thailand Elevator and Escalator Market

Radisson Hotel Group plans to augment its portfolio by incorporating 100 additional hotels and resorts in the country by 2025. This strategic expansion in Thailand is critical to the group's more comprehensive plan to elevate its current collection of 400 properties to a remarkable 2,000 hotels and resorts through operations and development by 2025. Currently, Radisson Hotel Group manages six properties in Thailand, with four hotels already operational in Bangkok and two more in progress in Phuket and Pattaya.

In the province of Chonburi, the Thai government plans to develop a smart city. On July 11, 2022, a plan to create a bright USD 37 billion metropolitan area close to Bangkok was authorized. Around 160 km southeast of Bangkok, in the Huai Yai sub-district of Chonburi province, the intelligent city is slated to be built near an industrial area.

Imax is expanding its ongoing collaboration with Major Cineplex to incorporate as many as ten new Imax laser systems in Thailand. The agreement encompasses five new systems (two confirmed and three contingent) distributed throughout the market and upgrades to four significant locations by 2025. These locations span Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Chiang Mai, including one upgraded site in Cambodia.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Mitsubishi Electric

Schindler

TK Elevator

KONE

Hitachi

Otis

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Stannah Lifts Holdings Ltd

OMC Elevator

Kalea Lifts

Cibes Lift Group

Nachaleeti Group

Aritco Lifts

Win Consult and Supply

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

What will be the growth rate of the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

What is the number of installed bases in the Thailand elevator and escalator market in 2023?

What factors drive the modernization segment in the Thailand elevator and escalator market?

What are the key Thailand elevator and escalator market players?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 8.19 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 10.25 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Thailand

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Elevator Market Segmentation by

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Escalator Market Segmentation by

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5p4wjf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment