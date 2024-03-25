Global Disposable Gloves Market Insights Report 2024-2029: Increased Usage of Gloves in Non-Healthcare Settings, Growing Demand for Sustainable & Biodegradable Gloves

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Disposable Gloves Market - Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disposable gloves market was valued at USD 25.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% from 2023-2029, to reach USD 39.87 billion in 2029.

The global disposable gloves market is characterized by dynamic and competitive forces shaped by supply and demand factors. The primary drivers of market growth include the rising awareness of hygiene and safety measures, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and the stringent regulatory standards across various industries.

Several key players dominate the global disposable gloves market. Prominent manufacturers include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings, Kossan Rubber Industries, Rubberex, Supermax, Top Glove, and UG Healthcare. These companies often engage in strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations to strengthen their industry presence and cater to the evolving needs of end-users.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Health Hygiene & Awareness



The COVID-19 pandemic served as a potent catalyst for a global paradigm shift towards hygiene awareness. Hygiene practices are gaining traction in the personal care and beauty industry. Disposable gloves are finding favor in salons and spas, promoting sanitation and protecting both professionals and clients. Consumers are increasingly mindful of hygiene in food preparation and handling. Disposable gloves are commonplace in professional and domestic kitchens, ensuring cleaner environments and safer food consumption. Research and development efforts are focused on creating biodegradable and compostable glove materials, reducing the environmental footprint.



Growing Adoption of Clean Room Environment



The cleanroom concept expands beyond traditional sectors like pharmaceuticals and electronics, finding applications in food processing, cosmetics, and agriculture. This broadened scope translates to a wider consumer base for disposable gloves. Regulatory bodies, recognizing the critical role of cleanroom hygiene, are implementing stricter regulations regarding contamination control. This translates to increased mandatory glove use in various cleanroom settings, boosting disposable gloves market growth.



Increased Usage of Gloves in Non-Healthcare Settings



The emergence of new customer segments beyond healthcare professionals broadens the market reach and fosters diversification. Manufacturers can tailor their offerings to cater to the specific needs of different industries and personal users. The growing demand for specialized gloves drives materials, design, and functionality innovation. Manufacturers are developing gloves with features like enhanced dexterity, cut resistance, and even touchscreen compatibility, creating new product niches and catering to evolving user preferences.



Growing Demand for Sustainable & Biodegradable Gloves



The growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable gloves signifies a paradigm shift in the global glove market. With continued research, technological advancements, and collaborative efforts, biodegradable gloves can pave the way for a greener future, ensuring human health and environmental well-being. By embracing this transformation, we can leave a lighter footprint on our planet while safeguarding the health and safety of individuals across diverse sectors.



High Demand for Nitrile Gloves



The global disposable gloves market, mainly fueled by the rising demand for nitrile gloves, stands at a pivotal juncture. Its growth offers a promising path toward a safer and healthier world. By embracing technological advancements, prioritizing sustainability, and ensuring equitable access, the nitrile glove revolution can secure market dominance and become a symbol of global commitment to well-being and resilience in the face of evolving threats.



Rising Number of Surgical Procedures & Patient Examinations



The rising number of surgical procedures and patient examinations fuels the global disposable gloves market. However, the impact of this growth should extend beyond mere profitability. By embracing sustainable solutions, promoting responsible manufacturing, and ensuring equitable access, the disposable gloves market can become a cornerstone of global health, protecting healthcare workers and patients and promising a healthier future.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global disposable gloves market by product type is segmented into nitrile, latex, vinyl, neoprene, and others. In 2023, the nitrile segment accounted for a significant market share. Nitrile gloves stand up to harsh chemicals, oils, and abrasives, making them the preferred choice for healthcare professionals, mechanics, and anyone handling messy tasks. Moreover, nitrile gloves have gained popularity in several professional settings, including beauty, spa and salon services, and dentistry. Latex offers exceptional skill and sensitivity, making it a favorite amongst surgeons and dentists. However, latex allergies pose a significant concern, limiting its use in some settings. Vinyl, the economic champion, offers a cost-effective option for tasks requiring basic protection. While not as durable or tear-resistant as nitrile, vinyl gloves provide adequate protection against water and mild chemicals. Further, biodegradable and compostable glove options are emerging, addressing sustainability concerns. The future holds promise for innovations like antimicrobial and sensor-integrated gloves, further expanding the disposable gloves market's potential.

INSIGHTS BY FORM



The powder-free form segment accounted for the most significant share of the global disposable gloves market in 2023. Healthcare professionals and patients are increasingly aware of the potential risks associated with powdered gloves, driving demand for safer options. Advancements in material science and manufacturing processes are leading to the development of more affordable and effective powder-free gloves, reducing cost barriers. Powder-free gloves contribute to a cleaner and more controlled environment by minimizing the potential for powder particles to become airborne; this is particularly important in pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food processing industries, where contamination must be minimal.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global disposable gloves market by distribution channel is segmented into B2B/institutional, retail, and others. In 2023, the B2B/institutional segment accounted for a significant global market share. The healthcare sector is a major consumer of disposable gloves through B2B channels. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare facilities rely on these channels to maintain a steady and cost-effective supply of high-quality gloves. The seamless procurement process offered by B2B channels ensures that healthcare professionals have access to the necessary protective equipment. Furthermore, B2B distribution channels often provide customized solutions to meet the unique requirements of different industries. This includes offering gloves with specific features, sizes, and materials tailored to healthcare, laboratories, or manufacturing needs.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The healthcare settings end-user segment accounted for the most significant global disposable gloves market share. Healthcare settings remain the base of the disposable gloves market. From routine examinations to intricate surgeries, gloves are an essential barrier against cross-contamination, protecting healthcare workers and patients. Stringent regulations mandate their use in various medical procedures, ensuring a high and stable demand. The global healthcare settings disposable gloves market is further segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, dentistry, and others. Using disposable gloves in hospitals is fundamental to infection control and patient safety protocols. The significance of these gloves in preventing the spread of infections and ensuring the well-being of healthcare professionals cannot be overstated. As the healthcare landscape evolves, there is a continued focus on addressing challenges, such as latex allergies and environmental impact, through adopting latex-free alternatives and sustainable practices.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America holds the most significant share of the global disposable gloves market in 2023. The region's market has witnessed significant evolution in recent years, driven by diverse factors such as increased awareness of hygiene, stringent regulations, and the growing emphasis on safety across various industries. Disposable gloves have become indispensable in healthcare, food processing, manufacturing, and other sectors, shaping a robust market landscape in the region. Further, the market is characterized by a thriving healthcare sector, stringent safety standards, and a strong focus on preventive measures. The market encompasses a wide range of glove types, including latex, nitrile, vinyl, and others, catering to specific industry needs.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Ansell

Hartalega Holdings

Kossan Rubber Industries

Rubberex

Supermax

Top Glove

UG Healthcare

Other Prominent Vendors

3M

A1 GLOVE

Adenna

Adventa Healthcare

AKZENTA INTERNATIONAL

Amkay Products

Ammex

Asma Rubber Products

B. Braun Melsungen

Barber Healthcare

Bergamot

Cardinal Health

Comfort Rubber Glove Industries

Demophorius Healthcare

Detectamet GmbH

DIDACTIC

Erenler Medikal

Franz Mensch

Global Gloves S.R.L

GLOVE RESOURCES

Happy Hand Gloves

Hepro

HUM GmbH

Hycare International

infitec gloves

Innovative Gloves

INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

KALTEK

Kannam Latex Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Leboo Healthcare

MAPA Professional

MEDIBASE

MEDICOM

Medilivescare Manufacturing

Meditech Gloves

Medline

MedPride

MEDRUX

Mercator Medical S.A.

Molnlycke Health Care

MRK Healthcare

Neomedic

O&M Halyard

Phoenix Rubber Products

Piedegree Industrial

PM GLOVES

Polyco Healthline

Primus Gloves Private Limited

RFB Latex

Riverstone Holdings

Safeshield India Rubber Products

Sara Healthcare

SAS Safety Corp.

Sempermed

Shandong Xingyu Gloves

SHIELD Scientific

SHOWA GROUP

Sorimex

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company

Tan Sin Lian Industries

TROGE MEDICAL

Winmed

Wujiang Evergreen

YTY

Zhangjiagang Dayu Rubber Products



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 615 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $39.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Segmentation by Product Type

Nitrile

Latex

Vinyl

Neoprene

Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

B2B/Institutional

Retail

Others

Segmentation by Form

Powder-free

Powdered

Segmentation by End-User

Healthcare Settings

Non-healthcare Settings

Segmentation by Healthcare Settings

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Dentistry

Others

Segmentation by Non-healthcare Settings

Industrial

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Beauty, Spa & Salon Industry

Others

