2024 Vaping Global Market Database: Market Size, Smoking Rates, Vaping Stats, Distribution Channels, Key Players & More

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaping Global Market Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a one-stop source for essential information on the global vaping market, including the latest detailed analysis of over 45 countries with significant e-cigarette markets. Find market size estimates; smoking rates; vaping statistics; form factors; online and offline pricing; distribution channels; brands and chains, key contacts and more integrated into one easy-to-use Excel document.

Capture essential market information in one place and get a truly global perspective with this valuable time-saving resource.

The information provided includes:

Market size for over 45 markets globally including North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, etc), Asia (China, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, etc) and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc).

Growth rates and market size estimates to 2023 - vaping population and segmentation, including smoking rates and vaping statistics.

Form factors split between key open and closed system product categories, including online pricing.

Distribution channel splits and leading retailers.

All information can be filtered by country and region.

This product enables you to:

Understand market evolution and trends

Identify key players and market dynamics

Compare data and statistics across all countries

Access current market size estimates and forecasts for the next five years

Compare prices of product categories across countries

Gain knowledge of sales channels and market split

Key Topics Covered:

Country dashboard

Market size estimates

Market size distribution

Vaping population

Retail channels

Form factors

Pricing ratios

Open system pricing

E-liquid pricing

Closed system pricing

Sources, methodology and product information

All information for all countries studied to date, filterable by country and region

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrdh2u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.