Global Artificial Nails Market Size To Worth USD 2.54 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 4.54%

New York, United States, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Nails Market Size to Grow from USD 1.63 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.54 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.54% during the forecast period.





Artificial nails, additionally known as fake nails or nail enhancements, are coatings that are applied to natural nails to make them seem better. Typically made of acrylic, gel, or dip powder, they can be applied as overlays, tips, or nail extensions, among other forms and sizes. During COVID-19, women were looking for salon alternatives. They discovered cutting-edge DIY nail supplies that allowed them to do manicures at home with results comparable to those seen in a salon. Having fun painting their nails with these materials not only gave them beautiful manicures but also transformed nail art into an important part of self-care and a way for them to express themselves. For Instance, In Jan 2024, Sally Hansen's first wearable accessory collection, Salon Effects Nail Accents, for example, lets customers express themselves with nail art decals without committing. Sally Hansen is expanding the Salon Effects Perfect Manicure collection with six new tones. These patches are a fantastic way to add some individuality to a manicure. However, the products are more expensive. When this occurs, many customers begin to second-guess their decision to buy the products. The market for artificial nails is more diverse than just nails. Usually, they are complete sets of faux nail art. There are pricey nail glue kits in this bundle. Some clients even think spending money on cosmetics is a waste.

Global Artificial Nails Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wrap, Press-On, Others), By Material (Acrylic Nails, Gel Nails, Dip Powder Nails, Plastic, Silicon, Metal, Bamboo, Others), By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The press-on segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the estimation timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global artificial nails market is segmented into wrap, press-on, and others. Among these, the press-on segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the estimation timeframe. Applying press-on nails requires a lot fewer minutes than a traditional manicure or nail extension. It could save a lot of time for individuals with busy schedules. Press-on nails are not permanent with traditional nail extensions; they can be easily removed. They're a great option for people who like to switch up their nail looks for special occasions or on a daily basis.

The acrylic nails segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the estimation timeframe.

On the basis of the material, the global artificial nails market is segmented into acrylic nails, gel nails, dip powder nails, plastic, silicon, metal, bamboo, and others. Among these, the acrylic nails segment is witnessing significant growth over the estimation timeframe. Acrylic nails are widely recognized for their strength and durability, and they might be filed and molded to take on a variety of looks. They don't require constant polishing or touching up, unlike natural nails. Furthermore, because they don't require any additional maintenance or cleaning supplies, acrylic nails are easy to maintain.

The speciality stores dominate the market with the largest revenue share over the estimation timeframe.

Based on the sales channel, the global artificial nails market is segmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, speciality stores, and others. Among these, the speciality stores segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the estimation timeframe. They distinguish themselves from mass-market retailers who prioritize volume sales by putting quality ahead of quantity. Specialty shops for fake nails enhance the buying experience by placing a strong emphasis on individualized guidance, exceptional customer service, and in-depth product knowledge. They establish a friendly atmosphere that entices customers to their product line or specialty market.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the estimation timeframe.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the estimation timeframe. The priority placed on customization and artistic nail art in major cities like New York and Los Angeles sets trends that impact the market. As of 2018, there were more than 395,600 nail technicians and slightly more than 56,300 nail establishments in the US. In the same year, the manicurist and pedicurist earned an average of $25,860 annually. In the US, there is a high demand for the imaginative and artistic nail designs created by professional nail technicians, salons, and spas.

Europe is expected to grow the fastest during the estimation timeframe. Spas and saloons are significant consumers of artificial nails. Manicure services are excellent in Europe. All of these variables together will quicken the pace of market expansion over the projected period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major market key players in the global artificial nails market are KISS Products Inc., KM Nail Manufacturer, Ardell International Inc., Chillhouse LLC, Clutch Nails, Cuccio Naturale, Dashing Diva, Glamnetic LLC, ImageLush, Marmalade Cosmetics LLC, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PopSockets LLC, Sheba Nails, Static Nails, Wella Operations US LLC, Nail Alliance North America Inc., Nail Systems International, NAILS OF LA LLC, Olive and June LLC, young nail Inc., and others.

Key Market Developments

In October 2022, the launch of BEAUTIFY, a brand-new platform with a focus on beauty advice, was announced by KISS Products Inc. It is an online beauty destination that puts its current clientele's needs first. The company's product diversification, global market penetration, and footprint expansion are facilitated by the launch of a digital platform.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Artificial Nails Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Artificial Nails Market, Type Analysis

Wrap

Press-On

Others

Artificial Nails Market, Material Analysis

Acrylic Nails

Gel Nails

Dip Powder Nails

Plastic

Silicon

Metal

Bamboo

Others

Artificial Nails Market, Sales Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Others

Artificial Nails Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



