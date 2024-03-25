Armada Hoffler Announces Appointment of F. Blair Wimbush to the Company’s Board of Directors

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that F. Blair Wimbush has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



“We are thrilled to welcome Blair to our esteemed Board of Directors,” stated Lou Haddad, Chief Executive Officer at Armada Hoffler. “His wealth of experience and profound insights align perfectly with our strategic vision. Blair’s addition enhances our collective expertise, ensuring our continued growth and success. We eagerly anticipate the invaluable contributions he will undoubtedly bring to our organization.”

A veteran of the transportation industry, Wimbush dedicated 35 years to Norfolk Southern Corporation. He carved his path from legal positions to senior leadership, culminating in his role as Chief Real Estate and Corporate Sustainability Officer from 2007 to 2015.

Wimbush lends his expertise to boards such as Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, LifeNet Health, Inc., Virginia Environmental Endowment and the University of Virginia Law School Foundation, where he previously served as Chairman. His extensive public service contributions include a tenure as Commissioner and Vice Chairman of the Virginia Port Authority and as Vice Chairman of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Wimbush received a B.A. in political science from the University of Rochester, and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He attended the Norfolk Southern Management Development Program, Duke University Fuqua School of Business and completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

About Armada Hoffler

