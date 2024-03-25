Animoca Brand’s Lost Club Toys Integrates Into The Binary Holding’s Ecosystem to Deliver Enhanced Infrastructure and User Engagement Capabilities for Telecom Partners

Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Binary Holdings, a leading Web3 Infrastructure provider for Telecommunication, BFSI, Gaming and eWallet companies in emerging markets, announces its integration of Lost Club Toys, the brainchild of award-winning filmmaker and musician co-founders Daniel Grove and Kosmo Kint. This groundbreaking integration promises to redefine the realm of user activation, engagement and infrastructure tools, leveraging Lost Club Toys' Web3 Lifestyle Brand and The Binary Holdings' vast network of over 40 million users.

Since its inception, Lost Club Toys has captivated audiences worldwide with its mission to spread joy through music and dance. The project uses blockchain technology to connect fans with key people in the dance music ecosystem, giving them new ways to access their favorite creators, clubs and brands. The whimsical characters, affectionately known as the Toys, first burst onto the scene in 2022 as the official mascots for Token 2049, Asia's premier crypto conference, where their infectious energy continued to light up screens across the renowned Ce La Vi nightclub atop the iconic Marina Bay Sands casino at After2049, Token 2049’s official afterparty.

The Lost Club Toys have since partnered with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including DJ Mag’s #1 club in the world Hï Ibiza, progressive party brand HE.SHE.THEY, and superstar DJs Amemé and ARTBAT, and have continued to make appearances across prestigious events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, Monaco, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi.

Through this integration, Lost Club Toys gains access to not only The Binary Holdings' 40m user base, but their entire reach of 100m users across the emerging markets they serve, opening doors to new opportunities for localized cultural expression and engagement at scale. More importantly, the move comes as a response to increasing demand for user activation amongst key partners that The Binary Holdings serves. With a full suite of products in the pipeline including Digital Stickers, a Move2Earn platform, Merchandise, Stuffed Toys, Fashion and Accessories, and even a PokemonGo styled AR Game, The Lost Club Toys will enable The Binary Holdings to provide enhanced user activation and engagement tools to their partners through the use of dynamic IP. The Toys are akin to Sesame Street characters but for all ages, genders and cultural identities, which make them perfectly adaptable to brand partnerships in multiple verticals.

“We can’t wait to share the infectious spirit of the Toys and their dance positive message with The Binary Holdings’ millions of users across emerging markets and beyond,” said Lost Club Toys CEO Daniel Grove.

"Partnering with Lost Club Toys marks an exciting milestone for The Binary Holdings," said Manit Parikh, CEO at The Binary Holdings. "Their unique blend of music, dance, and cultural impact perfectly complements our vision for enhancing user engagement and utility. Together, we look forward to creating immersive experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide."

Lost Club Toys’ impressive roster of investors and advisors further underscores the strategic significance of this integration. As a portfolio company of Animoca Brands, Lost Club Toys benefits from the backing of an industry giant with stakes in OpenSea, Magic Eden and Bored Ape Yacht Club. With advisors such as Patrick Grove, Chairman and CEO of Catcha Group, and Marek Kotewicz, founding builder and developer of Polkadot and Ethereum, Lost Club Toys is well-positioned for continued success in the digital realm.

About The Binary Holdings

The Binary Holdings is a leading Web3 infrastructure provider for Telecommunication, BFSI, Gaming and eWallet companies across emerging economies across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and LATAM. Headquartered in DIFC, UAE, the company emphasizes innovation and opportunity across its diverse business ecosystem.

About Lost Club Toys:

Lost Club Toys is a cultural phenomenon founded by award-winning filmmaker and musician co-founders Daniel Grove and Kosmo Kint. Through its whimsical characters and vibrant performances, Lost Club Toys seeks to spread joy and positivity to audiences worldwide, transcending boundaries and celebrating the universal language of music and dance.