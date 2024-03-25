Agriculture Supply Chain Enterprise Technology Leader Regrow Earns B Corp Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to business as a force for good, Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced it has achieved B Corp certification from B Lab, the non-profit organization that provides third-party authentication of a company’s social and environmental performance. Achieving this certification means Regrow is now one of only 8,000 companies across 96 countries and 162 industries certified as B Corp corporations and one of the 1,800+ B Corps owned and operated by women.



B Corp certification is a comprehensive evaluation and measurement of an organization’s social, environmental and governance business practices. Seeking to transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, B Corp supports a resilient future, aligning with Regrow’s ethos of building a resilient global food system.

Regrow combines science and enterprise technology to effectively measure, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Designed to capture the impact of a broad range of sustainability outcomes, Regrow’s platform is used by industry leaders including General Mills, Unilever, Cargill and Kellanova that are driving the adoption of climate-smart practices in their agricultural supply sheds.

Regrow CEO Dr. Anastasia Volkova said, “Since Regrow was founded, we have focused on balancing impact and financial sustainability, as in our business the two are directly interlinked and one does not exist without the other. It is an honor and a privilege to earn B Corp's recognition and I am certain that it will continue to boost our ability to identify and partner with aligned businesses that invest in resilience across their supply chains.”

