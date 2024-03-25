New Holding Enters the Apartment Rental Market: Alikson Group Acquires Apart Sharing in a Whopping Deal

Moscow, Russia , March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alikson Group, the global conglomerate, has widened its operations securing a massive $10 million acquisition deal and entering the contactless apartment rentals market. Alikson Group purchased Apart Sharing, an advanced technological company that provides access to properties all over Russia and CIS.

Apart Sharing is a leading Russian company in the contactless housing rental industry launched in 2020. It is a technological competitor to services, such as AirBnB. Now, the company operates across 290 cities. 150000+ people use The Apart Sharing app to access over 7000 residential properties. This company is steadily increasing its customer base and services.

Rumors spread all of January regarding the interest of other holdings from the CIS to acquire the company. However, the buyer’s identity was revealed on February 20th as an inclusion of a $10 million acquisition deal. Apart Sharing officially became part of the Alikson Group corporation. What is the company’s sphere of interest and how does Alikson Group secure such deals?

Multiple Business Ventures

Alikson Group builds and runs numerous business ventures in retail, wholesale trade, technology, logistics, eCommerce, finance, investment, and real estate. The group boosted its revenue to $865 million in 2023. It became the most rapidly growing private company in the CIS with an average yearly revenue growth rate of 300%. The massive growth rate was a reality thanks to effective acquisitions of new businesses and companies expanding across the Middle East and Europe.

Building an Ecosystem

Alikson Group Gasan Mustafaev, CEO and founder, commented on the 2024 deal and shared plans, "Apart Sharing is an interesting and in-demand technological company. Following the exit of prominent rental aggregator services from Russia, the significance of our product surged significantly. In the coming months, we aim to solidify our presence in key Russian cities before expanding the service throughout the CIS and the Middle East.

Today, Alikson’s key motive is to integrate multiple business ventures into a single ecosystem. Due to this integration, users will be able to purchase goods, rent houses and cars, and utilize IT products and other services in one interface.

The $10 million acquisition deal is part of the expansion strategy. The company aims to build the largest CIS ecosystem and offer people convenient and smooth access to products that improve the quality of life.

About Alikson Group

Alikson Group is an international group of companies with offices located in Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan China, Turkey, and the UAE. The company was founded in 2020 and now operates in 8 major business areas: electronics stores and marketplace, wholesale B2B distribution, B2B tender division, financial and investment products, premium auto rentals, contactless apartment rentals, and logistics. Moreover, the Alikson Group built a charitable foundation and a business academy.






