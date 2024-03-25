ADM Endeavors Receives Final Building Permits for New Texas Facility

New Facility Expands Production Capacity by Up to 5 Times

FORT WORTH, TX, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Just Right Products Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors (“ADM” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ADMQ), announces that it has been granted the final building permits for its new production facility. The facility will be built in Fort Worth on a 17.5-acre site, five miles away from the current ADM operation, and is projected to be operational before the end of 2024. This development marks a significant milestone in ADM's expansion strategy.

Detailed plans covering approximately 80,000 square feet of retail and production space have been finalized, with construction set to commence immediately, weather permitting. The required custom fabricated metal for construction has been procured and is ready on site.

“Permits, materials and financing are all in place so that construction of our new facility can officially begin,” said ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson. “Once completed, we estimate that the facility could increase our production capacity by up to five times, significantly increasing our current maximum in-house revenue capacity of US$7 million. Consolidating operations under one roof will also streamline processes and catalyze additional synergies, which could lead to gross margin and EBITDA margin expansion. I look forward to providing additional construction updates as we progress.”

The completion of the new facility holds strategic significance for ADM's shift toward more consistent school and government uniform markets, by offering a centralized manufacturing hub and expanding the Company’s school uniform retail storefront. This multi-purpose utilization could significantly augment ADM's market presence while offering a convenient avenue for retail sales. The new improved and larger facility also provides opportunities for diversifying its product portfolio and securing additional contracts.

ADM Endeavors would like to acknowledge two City of Fort Worth employees, Wendy Beasrdlee and April Smith, who helped navigate the complex 3-year permit process. ADM would also like to recognize the general contactor, Danny Christenson, for his commitment to the project, addressing concerns and ensuring compliance with all requirements.

About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customers with customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing our recession resistant customer base, with sales topping $5.3 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com , developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy," "expects," "continues," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "would," "will," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "goals," "targets" and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe -harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information about ADM Endeavors, please contact:

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

E-mail: info@admendeavors.com

For investor information for ADM Endeavors, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Phone: 647.255.7570

E-mail: sean@sophiccapital.com

