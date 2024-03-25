Cellebrite Hires Marketing Veteran David Gee as Chief Marketing Officer, Ushering in Next Phase of Growth, Scale and Market Leadership

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of David Gee as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mr. Gee brings more than 25 years of global sales and marketing expertise and will serve as a member of Cellebrite’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Yossi Carmil. He will oversee Cellebrite’s global marketing strategy and execution to help the Company capitalize on the major growth opportunities ahead in the digital investigations marketplace.



Mr. Gee joins Cellebrite as digital crimes escalate exponentially, and criminal activities become more sophisticated, requiring law enforcement and enterprises to apply more advanced tools to fully capture, manage and analyze all the digital evidence at their disposal. Cellebrite’s end-to-end Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform helps investigative teams in both public and private sectors reach time-to-evidence quicker and close cases faster, smarter and more defensibly than ever before.

“Cellebrite stands on the precipice of an unparalleled opportunity. As we forge ahead, scaling our extraordinary growth, we welcome aboard David Gee, a strategic marketing luminary,” said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO. “His seasoned expertise will propel our global expansion. David embodies our vision and champions the ethical and responsible use of technology, recognizing its power to safeguard our world. Together, we’ll redefine what’s possible.”

As a seasoned industry veteran, Mr. Gee brings a wealth of experience to his role as CMO. His previous roles have left indelible marks, and now he’s ready to propel Cellebrite to new heights. Most recently, he served as CMO at Coherent Inc. where he digitally transformed the business and was part of the management team that doubled the market capitalization within two years. Previously, David was CMO at Imperva, Zuora and Infoblox and held senior marketing and operational roles at Hewlett Packard, Yahoo!, Sun Microsystems and IBM.

“It is rare to find an opportunity that fits my personal values, while also aligning with my skill set. I am thrilled to join Cellebrite and become part of such an important, mission-based business,” said Mr. Gee. “Cellebrite’s achievements to date are inspiring, and the opportunities ahead to further accelerate justice are exciting. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we focus on executing the programs, campaigns, and initiatives that will broaden market awareness and adoption of the Company’s innovative digital investigative solutions.”

To learn more about Cellebrite and its Case-to-Closure Platform, please visit www.cellebrite.com .

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Investigative platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com , or follow us on X at @Cellebrite.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “will,” “appear,” “approximate,” “foresee,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “believe,” “could,” “predict,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: helping our team further expand our business around the world; and executing the programs, campaigns and initiatives that will broaden market awareness of the Company’s innovative digital investigative solutions, fortify and expand our customer relationships globally, increase our market leadership and achieve our business objectives. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: Cellebrite’s ability to keep pace with technological advances and evolving industry standards; Cellebrite’s material dependence on the purchase, acceptance and use of its solutions by law enforcement and government agencies; real or perceived errors, failures, defects or bugs in Cellebrite’s DI solutions; Cellebrite’s failure to maintain the productivity of sales and marketing personnel, including relating to hiring, integrating and retaining personnel; intense competition in all of Cellebrite’s markets; the inadvertent or deliberate misuse of Cellebrite’s solutions; failure to manage its growth effectively; Cellebrite’s ability to introduce new solutions and add-ons; its dependency on its customers renewing their subscriptions; the low volume of business Cellebrite conducts via e-commerce; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence; the risk of requiring additional capital to support the growth of its business; risks associated with higher costs or unavailability of materials used to create its hardware product components; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; lengthy sales cycle for some of Cellebrite’s solutions; near term declines in new or renewed agreements; risks associated with inability to retain qualified personnel and senior management; the security of Cellebrite’s operations and the integrity of its software solutions; risks associated with the negative publicity related to Cellebrite’s business and use of its products; risks related to Cellebrite’s intellectual property; the regulatory constraints to which Cellebrite is subject; risks associated with Cellebrite’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the risk of a greater regional conflict; risks associated with different corporate governance requirements applicable to Israeli companies and risks associated with being a foreign private issuer and an emerging growth company; market volatility in the price of Cellebrite’s shares; changing tax laws and regulations; risks associated with joint, ventures, partnerships and strategic initiatives; risks associated with Cellebrite’s significant international operations; risks associated with Cellebrite’s failure to comply with anti-corruption, trade compliance, anti-money-laundering and economic sanctions laws and regulations; risks relating to the adequacy of Cellebrite’s existing systems, processes, policies, procedures, internal controls and personnel for Cellebrite’s current and future operations and reporting needs; and other factors, risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Cellebrite’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and in other documents filed by Cellebrite with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, in this communication or elsewhere. Cellebrite undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations

Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd321307-8ce5-4237-86b7-324ddbd27380