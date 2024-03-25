Aligning Missions, Getting Hired Now Powered by CareerCircle

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workforce solutions company CareerCircle LLC, an Allegis Group brand, announced today that it has completed the transition of the Getting Hired platform. With this realignment, both companies will operate under the CareerCircle identity, share a leadership team and expand their service offerings.



Through the strategic move, Getting Hired Inc., now known as Getting Hired, Powered by CareerCircle, will provide customers with enhanced access to a diverse pool of underrepresented talent, including individuals with disabilities, professionals with disabilities, women, veterans, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and more. The combined entity will continue its unwavering support for these communities. Importantly, this transition will be seamless for current Getting Hired clients, ensuring no disruption to existing services.

“The alignment with Getting Hired is a testament to our shared commitment to addressing the opportunity divide,” said Kim Sneeder, Managing Director for CareerCircle. “Getting Hired has already made a significant impact in helping people with disabilities gain access to meaningful employment while supporting organizations striving to improve hiring practices.”

Sneeder continued, “By joining forces, we can amplify these efforts and make a difference on a much larger scale. It's an honor to align the CareerCircle platform and resources with Getting Hired and, together, serve our communities even better.”

CareerCircle is empowering the career journey for job seekers and organizations across the U.S., working to build diverse pipelines, uncover underrepresented talent and close skills gaps. For more information about CareerCircle and Getting Hired, Powered by CareerCircle, visit https://www.careercircle.com/getting-hired-joins-careercircle .

