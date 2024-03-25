Aqua-Tots Swim School Invites Sterling Community To Celebrate Grand Opening With Swim-sational Extravaganza

Sterling, Virginia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is celebrating the grand opening of its brand-new location in Sterling, Virginia with a splash-tastic party! Activities will include free swim lessons (walk-in or scheduled), face painting, balloon animals, music, unlimited Anita's frozen cotton candy, giveaways and raffles. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at their state-of-the-art facility, located at 45591 Dulles Eastern Plaza, Suite 120.

Aqua-Tots Sterling is the brand's eighth location in Virginia and 145th location worldwide. Owned by business partners and local residents, Mark Wilkinson and Stephen Bosanko, the duo also has locations in Centreville and Leesburg. Their new school is conveniently located to serve the Loudon County communities of Sterling, Dulles, Reston, Ashburn, Oak Grove, Potomac Falls and Broadlands.

“Sterling is known for its sense of community and growth. We hope to add to that with Aqua-Tots' signature trademark of prioritizing relationships, customer satisfaction and quality,” Bosanko said. “At Aqua-Tots, you haven’t just joined a swim school, you’ve joined a family! Team members here look after your children like they are their own. We’re so excited to help even more children discover the joy of gaining new skills and absolutely smashing their goals in the water.”

Aqua-Tots caters to the needs of young, active families, offering a wide range of schedules and flexible make-up lessons. Spanning more than 7,000 square feet, Aqua-Tots Sterling’s 90-degree heated pool, top-of-the-line amenities, and friendly, skilled instructors come together to create a safe, fun swimming experience for children all year long.

“Stephen and I really resonate with the company’s core values and its crucial mission to prevent childhood drownings,” Wilkinson said. “Its vital for children to learn how to swim properly. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has acess to learning the water safety skills needed to keep their family safe.”

The Aqua-Tots swim program is trusted by parents all over the world to create confident, lifelong swimmers. Aqua-Tots Sterling offers a wide range of swim programs to suit every age and stage, including small group lessons with four students, semi-private lessons with two students, private lessons, adaptive lessons, Fast Track and Swim Club.

Families are free to come in any time during business hours to tour the school, speak with the team and learn more about the program. New families will receive a free swim lesson to assess which level their child will be placed at within the program.

For updates, follow the school’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook (@aquatotssterling). Those wanting more information can call the school at 571-520-2201, email sterlingvainfo@aqua-tots.com, or visit aqua-tots.com/sterling/.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

