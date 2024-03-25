Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market to Hit Sales of USD 8,556.8 Million By 2032, at 9.11% CAGR: Report by Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [139+ Pages Report] According to Astute Analytica, the Europe water recycle and reuse market is projected to grow to US$ 8,556.8 million by 2032, up from US$ 3,903.9 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.11% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The EU is aware of the potential of water reuse and recycling to tackle water scarcity, protect biodiversity and create a sustainable agriculture sector. Although over 40,000 million cubic meters of wastewater are treated each year in Europe, only 2.4% is further treated for reuse, particularly in agricultural irrigation. This offers ample opportunity for improvement and expansion at a time when 11% of people on the continent lack access to adequate supplies, while it affects 17% of EU territory.

Spain and Italy are among countries that have taken a lead in the water recycle and reuse market. Spain has more than 400 wastewater treatment plants dedicated to recycling and reusing water (itself representing only around 20% of them), while Italy aims to use over 300 million cubic meters each year by 2040 for farm irrigation. The European Commission also said on July 1 that it wants to increase the number of such facilities across EU territories using various means, including support from projects funded under its LIFE program — one target aims to see France double its capacity by mid-decade. It highlighted how reusing water can be less expensive than desalination both economically and environmentally; with almost a fifth of large industries treating their own used water on site rather than discharging it into rivers or seas and drawing fresh supplies, often at great expense.

A €5-billion spending allocation for water projects under the Cohesion Policy will go some way toward subsidizing these investments. Greece currently recycles about 7% of its waste supply (although the country still has some way to go before meeting basic targets on treating human wastewater). Meanwhile Cyprus’s figure stands at around an impressive level of more than nine-tenths: nearly all of this is reused once again in farming after being treated. In Mediterranean destinations like Cyprus where tourism causes demand to surge up by as much as a fifth during peak season, there is also scope for better education and promotion of the benefits of recycling for applications such as toilet flushing or garden irrigation.

Key Findings in Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 8,556.8 Million CAGR 9.11% Largest Region (2023) Western Europe (86.7%) By Component Equipment (86.9%) By Technology Conventional Treatment and Recycling Technologies (44.3%) By End Users Domestic and Commercial (47.0%) Top Trends Emphasis on closed-loop water systems in industries to reduce freshwater withdrawal

Development of nature-based water treatment solutions for ecological benefits

Growing interest in wastewater reuse for agricultural irrigation Top Drivers EU Water Framework Directive's strict requirements for water quality and pollution control

Water scarcity challenges particularly in Southern and Mediterranean Europe

Incentives and funding programs offered by the EU and national governments Top Challenges Aging water infrastructure requiring modernization and upgrades

Variations in regulatory approaches and standards across different EU member states

Addressing potential concerns about the safety of reused water for specific applications

New EU Regulation on Minimum Requirements for Water Reuse to Boost the Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market

In June 2020, a new European Union (EU) regulation came into effect that setup some minimum requirements for water reuse in agricultural irrigation. From June 26, 2023, it became mandatory for all EU member states to adopt the standards in their national laws. The requirements cover essential quality standards for reused water as well as monitoring rules, risk management procedures, permitting requirements and transparency obligations for water reuse projects. The idea is to give a boost to water reuse across the EU while taking out red tape.

Before it can be introduced in full, member states in the Europe water recycle and reuse market will need to align particular provisions with their national laws. To help with implementation of the regulation, the European Commission has already published general guidance on the law and detailed risk management standards between 2022-23. Initiatives such as a peer review by Interreg Europe Policy Learning Platform in November 2023 can also offer assistance to member states including Germany's Hesse State with tasks like assessing the potential CO2 impact of funding projects. Some more clarification from the Commission or individual member states may still be needed on the risk management elements of the regulation.

Many nations are already taking steps towards implementing the EU regulation, thus, adding fuel to the water recycle and reuse market. Germany formed a working group in late 2020 to create national regulations and prepare for implementation; France revised its decrees on using and conditions of treated wastewater reuse twice in March 2022 and August 2023; but some countries that have abundant freshwater resources and low irrigation needs have decided not to develop water reuse for irrigation at this stage.

Conventional Technologies Occupied Dominant Position in Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market, Controls Over 44% Market Share

The water treatment landscape is changing rapidly thanks to conventional and emerging technologies. It’s no secret that membrane processes have become crucial in the industry, especially in desalination. For example, coastal areas that are seeing freshwater scarcity can now power through it using membrane distillation, electrodialysis, forward osmosis, and capacitive deionization. The limits of water quality challenges have never been so far away with these new steps forward in treatment options. As traditional sources of water grow more expensive and industries face pressure to reduce their carbon footprints, markets for water treatment and recycling will rise. In fact, businesses are already taking note: the future cost savings and environmental benefits of investing early in purification and wastewater reuse systems can barely be ignored.

Governments across Europe water recycle and reuse market have shown considerable interest in sustainable water management. The EU’s Water Framework Directive has already mandated strict standards for effective purification solutions as well as new regulations for heavily polluting industries. Not only that but the European Green Deal also places a heavy emphasis on efficient management practices for water resources.

Water Scarcity and Industrial Responsibility: Fueling the Europe Water Recycle and Reuse Market

Driven by sectors such as healthcare, textiles, food & beverage and chemicals, the industrial growth of Europe is making waves in the water recycling and reuse market. The demand for sustainable water solutions is being amplified by an increase in environmental awareness and a need for companies to leave less of a mark on nature. Technological advances are allowing water recycling processes to be more efficient and accessible; technology like Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs) and Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs) have seen increased adoption rates by 18% over five years. Public-private partnerships are vital in financing ambitious water reuse projects. Spain has the agricultural needs that Europe is looking for. With regions such as Murcia achieving a 98% recycling rate among treated municipal wastewater, other European countries could be following suit. Components, technologies and end-users all work together to define this multifaceted water recycle and reuse market surrounding water recycling and reuse. Vital equipment includes membrane filters and reactors but conventional technologies still hold a big share in the market.

Water reuse holds potential for geographic expansion. Countries traditionally known for high water-reuse rates like Italy and Spain are spreading their take on sustainability across Europe with practices reaching UK and Eastern European markets. This presents great opportunities for market players to innovate new ways to cater to unique needs from the diverse continent's consumers.

Latest Investments by Companies and Governments Across Europe for Water Recycling and Reuse

Investments in European water recycling and reuse technologies are skyrocketing, causing quite the stir with venture capitalists that saw their investments double in 2022. With much of these changes being attributed to the need to address climate change and conserve water. Their investments reached $300 million last year and governments have also pledged support, particularly with the EU’s proactive policy approach. This alone will create a forecasted $476 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure CAPEX between 2024-2030.

The EU’s Cohesion policy has even put EUR 15 billion toward projects regarding water management specifically, especially in Member States that need to comply with EU objectives. Investments also support water purification plants and distribution networks. European startups are leading the charge when it comes to innovative water recycling solutions as well, Hydraloop has developed a home appliance for such a thing while Oxyle is working on an alternative to using incineration for industrial use like this. Although they look promising, the real power players seem to be Aquammodate in Sweden who’s making headway with their product by recovering water from industrial steam! AND Drupps which recovers more general use old water for you! (kinda gross but let's not think about that.) Also worth noting: AI & machine learning used for optimizing how we distribute our H20.

As per Astute Analytica, Spain's Catalonia region is really starting to buckle down on their Water Agency Drought Plan specifically aimed at reducing consumption and improving efficiency. The UK has similar plans as well in the water recycle and reuse market, but they center around ensuring high quality sources of drinking h2o rather than just any ol’ liquid. They’re putting together something called “investment plans focused on water security and wastewater management.” Germany looks good too, they’ve been investing a lot into the modernization of their water sector and the same goes for Eastern European countries.

