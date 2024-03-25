Dyne Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition

- John Cox, Industry Leader with Global Experience in Rare Disease Commercialization, Joins Dyne as President and CEO -



WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the appointment of John Cox as president, chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. He succeeds Joshua Brumm, who has chosen to step down from these roles to pursue a career in healthcare investing. Mr. Brumm will serve as an advisor to Dyne to help ensure a seamless transition.

“I’m thrilled to join Dyne. I was drawn to the recent compelling clinical data for the DM1 and DMD programs and the potential to leverage the FORCE™ platform in other diseases. Having worked extensively in rare diseases, I appreciate the meaningful impact that novel therapeutics can have on a patient community,” said Mr. Cox. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to further advance our clinical programs and our pipeline and to build additional capabilities as Dyne continues to create value for all its stakeholders.”

“It’s been a great privilege to lead Dyne since 2019. I want to thank the Board and all Dynamos for their support, and I’m proud of all that we have accomplished together,” said Mr. Brumm. “This is the right time to hand the reins to John to work with the incredible Dyne team to prepare for the company’s exciting next phase and continued pursuit of its mission of delivering life-transforming therapies for patients.”

“I want to thank Josh for his leadership as Dyne transitioned from a research organization to a clinical-stage company. It’s remarkable what he and the team have achieved in such a short period of time, and the company is well positioned for future success,” said Jason Rhodes, chairman of Dyne’s Board of Directors. “We are delighted to have John joining Dyne and fortunate to have someone with such deep executive experience, including in rare disease commercialization and global operations, leading the company’s next chapter.”

Mr. Cox brings to Dyne extensive executive experience in the biotechnology industry across various operating roles, including rare disease commercialization. Mr. Cox was CEO of Bioverativ Inc., a rare disease spin-off from Biogen Inc., from 2017-2018, during which time the company grew to $1.1 billion in global sales and nearly 500 employees before being acquired by Sanofi S.A. Most recently, he served as CEO of Repertoire Immune Medicines and its predecessor from 2019 until 2022. Mr. Cox held various roles of increasing responsibility during a 14-year tenure at Biogen, including as executive vice president, global commercial & technical operations. Mr. Cox holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, an M.S. in cell biology from California State University and a B.S. in biology from Arizona State University.

About Dyne Therapeutics



Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/ , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management and the potential of the FORCE platform, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to initiate and enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and initial data from early clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or future trials; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Amy Reilly

areilly@dyne-tx.com

857-341-1203

Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d3a30c3-9597-403a-aee3-fb737a178c13