Research Evaluating Benefits of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) to be Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s (ACC) Annual Scientific Session & Expo

-- Subgroup Analyses from REDUCE-IT® and Mechanistic Data on Icosapent Ethyl(IPE)/Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Featured at the Meeting --



DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announced that additional patient subgroup analyses from the landmark REDUCE-IT outcomes trial and mechanistic data on icosapent ethyl (IPE)/eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) will be presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo, April 6 – 8, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

"The data being featured at ACC.24 continues to support and explain the clinical utility and value of VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl), not only in the overall REDUCE IT patient population, but in the different sub-populations analyzed so far,” said Nabil Abadir, MB. CH.B., SVP, Chief Medical Officer, and Head of Global Medical Affairs at Amarin "The data highlight VASCEPA/VAZKEPA’s effect on reducing MACE in patients with different baseline levels of Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] including among those with clinically relevant Lp(a) elevation as well as among patients with high and low LDL-C baseline levels. These data demonstrate the molecule’s impact in reducing patients’ residual cardiovascular event risk across these patient sub-groups regardless of their baseline Lp(a) or LDL-C levels. Additionally, the meeting provides an opportunity to highlight further evidence regarding the potential mechanistic activity of EPA in reducing cardiovascular events in at-risk patients."

“This latest research reaffirms Amarin's commitment to advancing cardiovascular care and should help further advance the medical community’s understanding of the role, the value and the potential mechanism of action of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA to reduce cardiovascular events in at-risk patients globally,” concluded Abadir.

Featured Amarin-supported abstracts to be presented by international academic collaborators at ACC Scientific Sessions 2024 include:

Moderated Poster Presentations

Icosapent Ethyl Reduces MACE in Patients with Elevated Triglycerides and High or Low Lipoprotein(a) Concentrations: A REDUCE-IT Subanalysis

Michael Szarek, Deepak L. Bhatt, Elliot A. Brinton, Michael Miller, et al.

–Available April 6th, 3:30-3:40 PM

-Moderated Poster Theater 06

Efficacy of Icosapent Ethyl for Reducing Cardiovascular Outcomes by Baseline Low Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Level

Rahul Aggarwal, Deepak L. Bhatt, Philippe Gabriel Steg, Michael Miller, et al.

-Available Apil 6th, 12:15-12:25 PM

-Moderated Poster Theater 08

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) Inhibits Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] Oxidation due to Scavenging Mechanisms in Vitro

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason, et al.

-Available April 7th, 9:30-9:40 AM

-Moderated Poster Theater 06

Poster Presentations

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and a High Intensity Statin Enhanced Expression of Proteins for Detoxification of Reactive Oxygen Species During Angiotensin II Challenge in Endothelial Cells

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason, et al.

-Available April 7th, 1:15-2:00 PM

-Hall B4-5

Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Rosuvastatin Modulate Expression of Endothelial Proteins that Regulate Function and Platelet Activity During Angiotensin II Stimulation

Samuel C.R. Sherratt, Peter Libby, Deepak L. Bhatt, R. Preston Mason, et al.

-Available April 7th, 1:15-2:00 PM

-Hall B4-5

Effects of Icosapent Ethyl on Vascular Regenerative Cells in Individuals with Elevated Triglycerides: Insights From the IPE-Prevention Cardiolink-14 Trial

Ehab Bakbak, Aishwarya Krishnaraj, Deepak L. Bhatt, Brady Park, et al.

–Available April 8th, 12:45-1:30 PM

- Hall B4-5

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

About Cardiovascular Risk

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. In the United States alone, cardiovascular disease results in 859,000 deaths per year.1 And the number of deaths in the United States attributed to cardiovascular disease continues to rise. In addition, in the United States there are 605,000 new and 200,000 recurrent heart attacks per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds). Stroke rates are 795,000 per year (approximately 1 every 40 seconds), accounting for 1 of every 19 U.S. deaths. In aggregate, in the United States alone, there are more than 2.4 million major adverse cardiovascular events per year from cardiovascular disease or, on average, 1 every 13 seconds.

Controlling bad cholesterol, also known as LDL-C, is one way to reduce a patient’s risk for cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. However, even with the achievement of target LDL-C levels, millions of patients still have significant and persistent risk of cardiovascular events, especially those patients with elevated triglycerides. Statin therapy has been shown to control LDL-C, thereby reducing the risk of cardiovascular events by 25-35%.2 Significant cardiovascular risk remains after statin therapy. People with elevated triglycerides have 35% more cardiovascular events compared to people with normal (in range) triglycerides taking statins.3,4

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk despite being on statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed more than twenty million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, China, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.



United States

Indications and Limitation of Use

VASCEPA is indicated:

As an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, coronary revascularization and unstable angina requiring hospitalization in adult patients with elevated triglyceride (TG) levels (≥ 150 mg/dL) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus and two or more additional risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

As an adjunct to diet to reduce TG levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia.

The effect of VASCEPA on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.



Important Safety Information

VASCEPA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity (e.g., anaphylactic reaction) to VASCEPA or any of its components.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (3% vs 2%) of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter requiring hospitalization in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of atrial fibrillation was greater in patients with a previous history of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.

It is not known whether patients with allergies to fish and/or shellfish are at an increased risk of an allergic reaction to VASCEPA. Patients with such allergies should discontinue VASCEPA if any reactions occur.

VASCEPA was associated with an increased risk (12% vs 10%) of bleeding in a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The incidence of bleeding was greater in patients receiving concomitant antithrombotic medications, such as aspirin, clopidogrel or warfarin.

Common adverse reactions in the cardiovascular outcomes trial (incidence ≥3% and ≥1% more frequent than placebo): musculoskeletal pain (4% vs 3%), peripheral edema (7% vs 5%), constipation (5% vs 4%), gout (4% vs 3%), and atrial fibrillation (5% vs 4%).

Common adverse reactions in the hypertriglyceridemia trials (incidence >1% more frequent than placebo): arthralgia (2% vs 1%) and oropharyngeal pain (1% vs 0.3%).

Adverse events may be reported by calling 1-855-VASCEPA or the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

Patients receiving VASCEPA and concomitant anticoagulants and/or anti-platelet agents should be monitored for bleeding.

FULL U.S. FDA-APPROVED VASCEPA PRESCRIBING INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.VASCEPA.COM .

Europe

For further information about the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) for VAZKEPA® in Europe, please click here .

Globally, prescribing information varies; refer to the individual country product label for complete information.

