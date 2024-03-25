ManTech Wins $166 Million Defense Health Agency Contract

HERNDON, Va., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI, cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, has won a $166 million contract to provide DevSecOps support for the Defense Health Agency’s Medical Logistics (MEDLOG) Information Technology (IT) Program Management Office.



Under this 5-year hybrid new business/recompete win, ManTech will leverage Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) to modernize, sustain and continue migration to AWS cloud, accelerating mission performance for a suite of systems that supports 25,000 military and civilian users and more than 940,000 daily supply requisitions.

“ManTech’s work will help the DHA achieve digital transformation for a large, complex suite of applications that empower Army, Navy, Air Force and the Marine Corps to rapidly provide medical services to combatants in peacetime and wartime,” said Stephen Deitz, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Federal Civilian Sector. “We are fully aligned to supporting the client’s commitment to enable ready, reliable care anytime, anywhere through modernized, integrated and resilient medical logistics capability at home and abroad.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f97eef2d-dadb-45bb-a19d-cc6878dadac1