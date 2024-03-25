Zscaler Positioned as Leader in New Tier 1 Analyst Firm Security Service Edge Research Report

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, announced that it was named a Leader in the first-ever Forrester Wave™ Security Service Edge Solutions for Q1 2024. Zscaler received the highest possible score in 11 criteria, including ZTNA, SWG, Digital Experience Management, and threat prevention, as well as for user experience, vision, innovation, and partner ecosystem. This recognition continues Zscaler’s momentum as a leader in three major industry research firm evaluations for SSE.



The Forrester Wave is a rigorous evaluation of providers in the SSE market, considering categories such as current offering, strategy, and market presence. Zscaler believes its scores in the strategy and market presence categories underline its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that protect enterprises from today’s evolving cybersecurity threats.

The report noted, “Zscaler is the 800-pound gorilla of SSE… an early innovator in much of the technology now named SSE, including cloud-delivered SWG and digital experience management.”

The report also noted, "Zscaler is already a significant vendor in the Zero Trust space, providing access to private apps. The vendor’s vision for the future is to bring Zero Trust connectivity to ... everything else (like public apps and IoT/OT). Zscaler’s partner programs around SSE are the broadest in the industry.”

"We're honored to be a leader in the inaugural Forrester Wave™ for Security Service Edge," said Dhawal Sharma, Senior Vice President & General Manager at Zscaler. "We believe this recognition validates our continued commitment to pioneering and innovative SSE solutions and expanding our robust offerings through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, the world’s largest security cloud, to continue to protect our customers from mounting cybersecurity threats.”

