Luxshare-TECH Preview for OFC 2024: Optical Interconnect Products Inject New Vitality into the AI Industry

MILPITAS, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

Luxshare-TECH will showcase its latest AI and data center optical interconnect products and solutions at OFC 2024.

The company's 400G QSFP-DD DR4 DPO and 800G OSFP DR8 DPO optical modules are specifically designed for Intel's Gaudi AI servers, meeting the stringent requirements for data transmission speed, stability, and reliability demanded by AI applications.

Luxshare-TECH will also demonstrate an 800G OSFP 2xSR4/2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO on Arista's OSFP 7060X5, offering a comprehensive coverage solution to the AI industry and data center domain, along with performance enhancement and cost efficiency.

Visit Luxshare-TECH booth #3044 to see demonstrations of these innovative products and solutions and explore the bright future of optical interconnects.

Body:

With the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing and data transmission have become critical to the development and deployment of AI applications. As a leading player in the optical interconnect industry, Luxshare-TECH is committed to providing innovative and high-quality products and solutions that empower the AI industry.

At the upcoming OFC 2024, Luxshare-TECH will showcase its latest AI and data center optical interconnect products and solutions, including:

400G QSFP-DD DR4 DPO and 800G OSFP DR8 DPO optical modules: These modules are specifically designed for Intel's Gaudi AI servers, delivering high-speed data transmission with low latency and power consumption. They are ideal for large-scale AI training and inference applications.

These modules are specifically designed for Intel's Gaudi AI servers, delivering high-speed data transmission with low latency and power consumption. They are ideal for large-scale AI training and inference applications. 800G OSFP 2xSR4/2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO optical module: This module offers a flexible and scalable solution for AI and data center networks. It supports multiple transmission distances and reaches, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. We will demonstrate this on Arista’s OSFP 7060X5.

In addition to these products, Luxshare-TECH will also demonstrate its 800G OSFP AELB (Active Electrical Loop Back) for switch testing. This innovative solution solves attenuation issues in high-speed signal testing and supports mass production of the next-generation 800G OSFP switches.

OFC 2024 will be held in San Diego, USA, from March 26 to 28, 2024. Luxshare-TECH invites you to visit booth #3044 to learn more about its latest AI and data center optical interconnect products and solutions. Together, we can explore the bright future of optical interconnects and empower the AI industry.

OFC Website: https://www.ofcconference.org/

#OFC2024 #OpticalInterconnect #AI #DataCenter #LuxshareTech

Contact:



inquiry@luxshare-ict.com