Luxshare-TECH Preview for OFC 2024: Collaborating with Ecosystem Partners to Explore Cutting-Edge Technologies

MILPITAS, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Highlights:

Luxshare-TECH will showcase its latest AI and data center optical interconnect products and solutions at OFC 2024.

The company collaborates with industry leaders like Keysight, MACOM, POET, and Spirent to drive innovation and development in optical interconnect technologies.

Visit Luxshare-TECH booth #3044 to see demonstrations of 800G QSFP-DD AOC, 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO, and other products.



The rise of artificial intelligence and big data has fueled the widespread adoption of optical interconnect technologies in data centers and communication networks. As a leading player in the optical communications industry, Luxshare-TECH actively collaborates with industry ecosystem partners to jointly research, develop, and deliver cutting-edge technologies and products.

At the upcoming OFC 2024, Luxshare-TECH will partner with industry leaders like Keysight Technologies, MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc., POET Technologies and Spirent Communications to showcase the latest advancements in optical interconnect technologies.

@LuxshareTech Booth #3044 Presentation of 800G QSFP-DD AOC & 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO

Keysight, a market-leading design, emulation, and test solution provider, helps design engineers develop and deploy electronic products faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. Partnering with Keysight enables Luxshare-TECH’s to validate its highest performance electronic components and systems. Keysight's advanced L1-L3 testing techniques and equipment help Luxshare-TECH optimize product performance and realize highly accurate quality assessments, ultimately enhancing product reliability and stability. Live demonstrations will showcase the interconnection of Luxshare-TECH’s 800G QSFP-DD AOC and 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO with Keysight's 800GE Dual Interface Model-M.

@MACOM Booth #3025 Presentation of 400G Q112 DR4 LPO & 800G OSFP DR8 LPO

MACOM, a leading supplier of optical and radio frequency (RF) semiconductor products, provides a broad product portfolio of high performance analog solutions for optical communications including laser drivers and transimpedance amplifiers. This partnership strengthens both parties' capabilities in linear drive technology for optical modules.

@POET Booth #5001 Presentation of 800G OSFP 2xFR4 DPO

POET is a frontrunner in Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) technology, with products widely used in optical communications, LiDAR, and other applications. By partnering with POET, Luxshare-TECH accelerates progress in PIC technology research and application, propelling the optical communications industry towards higher integration and lower power consumption.

@Spirent Booth #1515 Presentation of 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO

Spirent, a leader in communication test solutions, offers Ethernet testing platforms extensively used worldwide in developing and validating various communication equipment. This collaboration empowers Luxshare-TECH with enhanced capabilities in testing and validating optical modules, ensuring industry-leading product performance and reliability. Live demonstrations will showcase the interconnection testing of Spirent B2 800G 8-Port Appliances with Luxshare-TECH’s 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO.

OFC 2024 will be held grandly in San Diego, USA, from March 26 to 28, 2024. Luxshare-TECH will showcase a range of cutting-edge AI and Data Center optical interconnect products and live demos. We look forward to welcoming you to booth #3044 to explore the bright future of optical interconnects together!



#OFC2024 #OpticalInterconnect #AI #DataCenter #LuxshareTech

Contact:

inquiry@luxshare-ict.com