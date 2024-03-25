Aquestive Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

WARREN, N.J., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) (“Aquestive” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients’ lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,666,667 shares of its common stock at the public offering price of $4.50 per share. At closing, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering to Aquestive, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses paid by Aquestive, were approximately $75.0 million.



Leerink Partners and Piper Sandler acted as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Oppenheimer & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as financial advisors to the Company.

The securities were offered by the Company pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254775) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on April 5, 2021. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the underwritten offering may also be obtained by contacting: Leerink Partners, LLC, Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com, and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

