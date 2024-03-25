Saudi Arabia Loyalty Programs Market Databook 2024: 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Saudi Arabia is to reach US$1.14 billion in 2024. In value terms, the Saudi Arabian loyalty market recorded a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2023 and is forecast to continue to grow to record a CAGR of 8.8% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in Saudi Arabia is forecast to increase from US$1.04 billion in 2023 to reach US$1.61 billion by 2028.







The loyalty program market is expected to record steady growth over the medium term in Saudi Arabia. The rising adoption is prompting the launch of new product launches, as firms seek to leverage loyalty programs to drive sales and revenue in the Kingdom. Furthermore, firms are also entering into strategic partnerships to provide more value to their loyalty program members.



The trend is projected to continue further in 2024, aiding the competitive landscape and innovation in the loyalty programs sector. Global players are also expected to increase their investment in the sector to tap into the rising adoption among consumers in the Kingdom. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the loyalty program market in Saudi Arabia over the next three to four years.



Government entities are launching loyalty programs to boost employee productivity and efficiency



To promote a culture of job excellence and drive employee productivity and engagement, government organizations are seeking to leverage loyalty programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in September 2023, launched the employee loyalty program DOAM. The loyalty program provides special deals for government employees, available through over 2,500 service providers across all areas of Saudi Arabia.

Over 1.2 million male and female government sector workers benefit from these exclusive offers. The DOAM loyalty program is part of the government's commitment to enhance the public sector, aligning with the vision of Saudi Arabia for 2030. It aims to invest in and develop human resources while supporting government agencies, in line with the strategic objectives set by the leadership.

Firms to forging strategic alliances to boost value offerings for their loyalty program members



Loyalty programs are a significant revenue creator for airline providers globally, and it is no different in Saudi Arabia. Consequently, to attract more members and boost value offerings for existing ones, airline carriers are entering into strategic partnerships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi and Riyadh Air, in November 2023, entered into a strategic collaboration enabling members to benefit from shared loyalty points and synced-up booking arrangements. The agreement between the two airline carriers has enabled the provision to sell seats on each other flights. The strategic initiative is expected to enhance travel experiences across the sector, while also supporting the growth of the loyalty program market over the medium term.

Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce marketplaces are launching loyalty programs in other regional markets



With the popularity of the loyalty programs poised to grow across the Kingdom over the medium term, Saudi Arabia-based e-commerce marketplaces are launching loyalty programs in other regional markets.

noon, one of the leading online marketplaces in the Middle East, expanded its loyalty program for shoppers in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. The noon One loyalty program encourages shoppers to make frequent purchases by offering free deliveries on food, non-food, and grocery product categories.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Report Highlights

Gain insights into the Saudi Arabia loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Saudi Arabia loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Saudi Arabia loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.

Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Saudi Arabia. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Saudi Arabia Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis

Ecommerce Spend

POS Spend

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains

Loyalty Schemes

Loyalty Platforms

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs

Cashback programs

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

In-Store

Online

Mobile

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven

Others

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment

Others

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail

Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise

Other

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

Card Based Access

Digital Access

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

B2C Consumers

B2B Consumers

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

Free

Free + Premium

Premium

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

Analytics and AI Driven

Management Platform

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

In House

Third Party Vendor

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms

Software

Services

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms

Custom Built Platform

Off the Shelf Platform

Saudi Arabia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

By Age Group

By Income Level

By Gender

