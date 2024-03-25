AVEO Oncology Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer and Formation of Scientific Advisory Committee

– Industry veteran brings extensive clinical development experience to AVEO Oncology leadership team as Chief Medical Officer –

– Formation of a Scientific Advisory Committee from world-renowned cancer institutions –

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVEO Oncology (“AVEO”), an LG Chem company, today announced the appointment of Edgar E. Braendle, MD, PhD as AVEO Oncology’s new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Braendle is a life sciences executive with experience spanning from early drug discovery to the launch of small molecules, biologics, radiopharmaceuticals, gene and cell therapies, and medical device development.

Dr. Braendle brings more than twenty years of clinical research experience to AVEO Oncology, most recently serving as Chief Development Officer of Autolus Therapeutics Plc since July 2021, where he was responsible for all development functions and the conduct of the pivotal program of AUCATZYL™ (a CD-19 directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy) in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and the respective filing to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Braendle join the AVEO Oncology team particularly at this important juncture as we seek to become a global top 20 oncology leader,” said Michael P. Bailey, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company. “Dr. Braendle’s significant experience will be instrumental in our efforts to develop and diversify our pipeline.”

Prior to his time at Autolus, Dr. Braendle held the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Development at Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, where he was responsible for a full range of development functions and progressed several early-stage, first in human programs and late-stage programs. Prior to this, Dr. Braendle served as President and CEO of ARUP Laboratories, a national clinical and anatomic reference laboratory. Dr. Braendle also spent over a decade at Novartis AG, where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Companion Diagnostics and led the company's precision medicine approach. Dr. Braendle received his medical degree at RWTH Aachen University in Germany, followed by specialty training in medical oncology, urology and pharmacology. Dr. Braendle is also an associate professor at the University of Ulm, Germany.

Today, AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, and LG Chem Life Sciences also announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Committee (“Committee”). This esteemed group of experts in oncology research and clinical development were selected to advise and bring unique perspectives to AVEO and LG Chem’s clinical strategy and business development initiatives. "We are excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of top oncology experts to help guide our drug development initiatives from discovery through commercialization. Notably, the Committee represents key areas of interest including gastrointestinal, genitourinary, ovarian, lung and head and neck cancers," said Mr. Bailey.

The Scientific Advisory Committee is comprised of several leading cancer experts, including:

Al B. Benson III, MD, FACP, FACCC, FASCO

Professor of Medicine

Associate Director from Cooperative Groups

Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Scott Kopetz, MD, PhD

Professor and Deputy Chair for Translational Research, Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology

Division of Cancer Medicine

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD

Professor of Medicine/ Oncology

Joyce Zeff Chair in Lung Cancer

Director, Thoracic Oncology

Faculty, Developmental Therapeutics Program

University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora John L. Marshall, MD

Chief, Hematology and Oncology

Professor of Medicine and Oncology

Director, Otto J Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center



Edward Chu, MD, MMS

Director, Montefiore Einstein Cancer Center

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Tony S.K. Mok, BBS, FASCO

Chairman, Department of Clinical Oncology

LiShu Fan Professor of Clinical Oncology

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Ezra Cohen, MD, FRCPSC, FASCO

Chief Medical Officer of Oncology

Tempus

University of California- San Diego Paul G. Richardson, MD

Director, Clinical Research

Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Kevin J. Cullen, MD

Professor of Oncology

University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center

University of Maryland School of Medicine Joseph Tabernero, MD, PhD

Head, Medical Oncology Department

Director, Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology

Professor of Medicine, UVic-UCC

Enrique Grande, MD, PhD, Msc

Director, Medical Oncology Program and Clinical Research lead

MD Anderson Cancer Center Madrid Jan Vermorken, MD, PhD

Emeritus Professor of Oncology

Department of Medical Oncology

Antwerp University Hospital

For more information about the Scientific Advisory Committee, please visit https://www.aveooncology.com/about/scientific-advisory-committee/.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO continues to develop FOTIVDA in immunooncology and other novel targeted combinations in RCC and other indications, and has other investigational programs in clinical development. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name. For more information, please visit www.aveooncology.com.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem, Ltd. (LG Chem) is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio in the key areas of petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. The company manufactures a wide range of products from high-value added petrochemicals to renewable plastics, specializing in cutting-edge electronic and battery materials, as well as drugs and vaccines to deliver differentiated solutions for its customers. LG Chem Life Sciences develops, manufactures, and globally commercializes pharmaceutical products, with a focus on Oncology, Immunology, and Metabolic diseases. Our mission is to transform people’s lives through inspiring science and leading innovation. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

