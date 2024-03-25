Cytokinetics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations at the American College of Cardiology 73rd Annual Scientific Session

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced four presentations at the American College of Cardiology 73rd Annual Scientific Session (ACC.24) taking place in Atlanta, GA from April 6, 2024 – April 8, 2024.



Title: 1075-11 - Efficacy and Safety of Aficamten in the First Cohort of Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Completing 1-Year Follow-Up: Findings From the FOREST-HCM Study

Presenter: Sara Saberi, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center

Session: 1075 - Bulking Up: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Date: April 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:00 PM-2:10 PM Eastern Time

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 03

Title: 1226-128 - Association Between Beta Blocker Use and Incidence of New Atrial Fibrillation and Flutter Post-Septal Myectomy for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Morris M. Kim, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease Fellow, Oregon Health & Science University

Session: 1226 - Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Special Populations 02

Date: April 6, 2024

Presentation Time: 10:45 AM-11:30 AM Eastern Time

Location: Hall B4-5

Title: 1343-122 - Standard of Care Medication Patterns of Use Before and After Septal Myectomy in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Tristan B. Post, M.D., Clinical Research Coordinator, Oregon Health & Science University

Session: 1343 - Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Pharmacology 08

Date: April 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 9:15 AM-10:00 AM Eastern Time

Location: Hall B4-5

Title: 1075-03 - Racial and Ethnic Differences in Cardiovascular Outcomes in Patients Diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Nosheen Reza, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

Session: 1075 - Bulking Up: Advances in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Date: April 7, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:00 PM-1:10 PM Eastern Time

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 03

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory submissions for aficamten, its next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials: MAPLE-HCM, evaluating aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM and ACACIA-HCM, evaluating aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure. Additionally, Cytokinetics is developing CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of HFpEF, and CK-136, a cardiac troponin activator for the potential treatment HFrEF and other types of heart failure, such as right ventricular failure resulting from impaired cardiac contractility.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

