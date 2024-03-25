Jenifer Yokley Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at Blink Charging

Elevation of proven trailblazer heralds new era of innovation and leadership during women’s history month



Bowie, Md., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has promoted Jenifer Yokley to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Having previously served as Blink’s Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Head of Governmental Affairs, Yokley's elevation to CMO comes on the heels of the Company’s recent record fourth-quarter earnings announcement and the opening of its new global headquarters.

Since joining Blink, Yokley has been a driving force behind the Company’s remarkable success, contributing her calculated vision, dedication, and exceptional leadership to advance Blink to new heights.

"It’s no coincidence that Jen’s promotion to CMO coincides with a truly exciting time for Blink -- a new chapter of growth, innovation, and strategic direction," said Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. "She has already proven herself to be an adept leader and skilled team builder. With her elevated role, I'm confident she will be a key leader in advancing Blink to the next level of evolution and success while further championing our global mission."

With over two decades of leadership experience and a proven track record of driving demand through innovative marketing strategies, Yokley is well-positioned to lead Blink’s global marketing efforts. Her strategic approach will leverage the collective expertise of Blink’s teams to develop tailored products and services that address the evolving needs of businesses and drivers, steering the Company toward its overarching goals.

"I am deeply honored to assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Blink, especially at such a transformative juncture in the Company's journey," expressed Yokley. "Blink has established itself as a trailblazer in the EV charging industry, and I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to further amplify our brand presence on a global scale. Together with an exceptional team, we are committed to harnessing the power of creativity, innovation, and strategic thinking to propel Blink toward continued success. It’s not lost on me that I’ve been entrusted with this esteemed role when we are also celebrating the contributions of so many great women leaders during Women's History Month. I’m humbled, inspired, and excited to be able to contribute to a Company that is making a genuine difference in the world today and for the future…one EV charger at a time."

Before joining Blink, Yokley served as Sr. Vice President of Marketing at a property technology provider, Allbridge, where she spearheaded marketing efforts with a strong focus on demonstrating a robust return on investment. Yokley’s distinguished professional background also features her role as Head of Global Marketing at Trilliant Networks and positions at Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Schneider Electric.

