BioElectronics Corporation Announces the Publication of a Canine Arthritis Study

96% of the Dogs Treated With the Active Model 088 Device Showed Marked Improvement

FREDERICK, MD, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioElectronics Corporation ( https://www.bielcorp.com/ OTC: BIEL) a developer of medical technology products, announces the results and publication of a study investigating the efficacy of its FDA-cleared pulsed-shortwave-therapy (PSWT)device in initiating a systemic anti-inflammatory response to improve functionality of canines diagnosed with osteoarthritis. 96% of the treatment group showed either increased passive range of motion, improved behavioral changes, or both compared to 4% for the placebo group. The study was published online by Veterinary Medicine & Science, and can be viewed here: https://doi.org/10.1002/vms3.1408

A randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled 14-day study of 60 dogs having prior veterinary-diagnosis OA in at least one limb joint. Two outcomes measuring the dog’s quality of life were assessed: subjectively determined changes in eight behaviors associated with discomfort, and objectively determined changes in passive range of motion (PROM). BioElectronics’ Model 088 device was secured near the cervical region of the dog’s spine. PROM measures were taken at baseline and day 14. Behavioral measures were taken daily.

Forty-nine animals completed the study. No negative side effects were reported. Average subjective discomfort scores for the treatment group (N=26) were reduced from 4.26 to 2.31 (45%) compared to no improvement in the placebo group (N=23) over the study period. Average PROM scores increased by 5.51 (4.59--6.23) degrees relative to the placebo group. Ninety-six percent of the treatment group showed either increased PROM or improved behavioral changes or both compared to 4% for the placebo group. Most changes occurred within the first 8 days of treatment.

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in dogs and is the most common source of chronic pain in older dogs. This is due to the constant wearing away of the cartilage from dogs running, jumping, and other strenuous exercise. The prevalence of osteoarthritis can be as high as 20% in dogs more than a year old, with middle-aged and older dogs being at higher risk. Dogs that are diagnosed with arthritis tend to be lethargic, have difficulty moving from a sitting or lying position, cracking joints, stiffness, muscle wastage, and visible pain. Current treatment options for arthritis are typically NSAIDs given alone or in combination with other disease-modifying agents. In recent years, chronic use of NSAIDs has been linked to numerous side effects, including gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding, and renal and hepatic dysfunction. Anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin and ibuprofen may also result in side effects, such as GI bleeding. BioElectronics Model 088 applied at the cervical spine level, may have the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for dogs and other small domestic animals with OA.

Armed with these published results, BioElectronics Corporation will pursue appropriately qualified distribution partners to market and sell its unique pulsed shortwave device into the veterinary medicine market.

Certain information set forth in this release contains “forward-looking information”, including “future-oriented financial information” and “financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company’s business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company’s projects; (vi) completion of the Company’s projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.