Gabelli Multimedia Trust Appoints Susan Watson Laughlin to the Board of Trustees

RYE, N.Y., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (the “Board”) (NYSE: GGT) (the “Fund”) announced the appointment of Susan Watson Laughlin to the Board of the Fund effective February 13, 2024.



Ms. Watson Laughlin brings to the Board an extensive career in investor relations with such notable firms as MCI, Interpublic Group, Pepsico, Nielsen Media Research, Gannett and Metromedia. Most recently, she served in the Board of Directors Practice at Spencer Stuart. She began her career as an analyst with Scudder Stevens & Clark and was subsequently a Senior Media Analyst at EF Hutton and Morgan Stanley. She has been a Chartered Financial Analyst since 1980.

Ms. Watson Laughlin holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Southern California and an M.A. in Education from the City College of New York. Her professional affiliations include the CFA Institute, the Economic Club of New York, and the Cato Institute. She served as President of the Investor Relations Association from 1998-2000 and on the Board of Directors of the National Investor Relations Institute from 1994-1996.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund, call:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with $174 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is long-term growth of capital. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE: GGT

CUSIP – 36239Q109

Investor Relations Contact:

Carter Austin

(914) 921-5475

caustin@gabelli.com