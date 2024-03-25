Nametag Launches Self-Service Account Recovery Solution That Stops AI-Generated Deepfake Attacks

Revolutionary identity verification technology disrupts the advancement of cyberattacks

HubSpot taps Nametag to secure helpdesk operations, inspire trust, and improve user experience

SEATTLE, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag , the identity verification platform for helpdesks, today announced the launch of Nametag Autopilot, the only self-service account recovery solution that prevents AI-generated deepfake attacks. Account recovery requests represent a significant single point of failure in IT security, susceptible to ransomware, data breaches, and injection attacks, including the use of AI deepfakes. Nametag Autopilot prevents social engineering and impersonation attacks while saving organizations millions by deflecting expensive password and multifactor authentication (MFA) resets to self-service.

MFA is Secure. Resets Are Not.

We’re accustomed to resetting our own passwords – what we can’t do is securely reset our own MFA. Doing that requires a call or chat with a helpdesk agent and spending frustrating minutes waiting to be verified. In an era when bad actors are armed with AI-generated deepfakes and answers to common security questions, helpdesks are vulnerable to social engineering and impersonators. So when a helpdesk agent grants an account reset, they inadvertently blow the door wide open to data breaches and ransomware attacks.

Every Organization is Vulnerable to AI-Generated Deepfakes.

“Gartner® research said presentation attacks are the most common attack vector, but injection attacks increased 200% in 2023.” According to Gartner , “security and risk management leaders responsible for identity and access management should take steps to mitigate the risks of AI-driven deepfake attacks by selecting technology that can prove genuine human presence and by implementing additional measures to prevent account takeover.” “Current standards and testing processes to define and assess presentation attack detection (PAD) mechanisms do not cover digital injection attacks using the AI-generated deepfakes that can be created today,” said Akif Khan, VP Analyst at Gartner. “Organizations should start defining a minimum baseline of controls by working with vendors that have specifically invested in mitigating the latest deepfake-based threats using injection attack detection (IAD) coupled with image inspection.”*

MFA Verifies Devices. Not People.

Most MFA verifies ownership of devices or phone numbers. Nametag authenticates the human behind the device. In this way, Nametag stops account takeovers (ATOs) and data breaches by verifying users at critical moments like account recoveries, MFA resets, and high-risk transactions. With Nametag Autopilot, Nametag is the first to introduce secure, self-service MFA resets to the global marketplace, setting a new standard in the self-service password reset (SSPR) market. Unlike conventional SSPR products that verify users through security questions, one-time passcodes, and authenticator apps, Nametag Autopilot’s self-service verification completely shuts down threats like digital injection attacks, presentation attacks, social engineering, push fatigue, credential stuffing, and the use of AI-generated deepfakes.

HubSpot Transforms its Helpdesk with Nametag Autopilot.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Nametag for its account recovery solution as it promises to elevate our customer experience to new heights. We are already thrilled by the positive feedback pouring in from customers and the dedicated teams at HubSpot's customer success and support departments,” said Mona Salvi, Sr. Director, Product Security, Fraud & Risk at HubSpot. “Together, we are tackling critical challenges in safeguarding against deepfakes and account takeovers, protecting customer trust, and strengthening HubSpot brand and reputation.”

A Zero-Trust Helpdesk: The AI-Generated Deepfake Killer.

For end users: Nametag Autopilot lets people reset their own MFA using any mobile device, avoiding the hassle of contacting the helpdesk.

For the helpdesk: Transitioning time-consuming calls and chats to a secure self-service workflow reduces the risk of breaches and account takeovers while cutting helpdesk costs by 30%. Nametag Autopilot sets up in seconds and is already interoperable with leading technologies like Zendesk, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Cisco Duo for a seamless experience. The solution provides agents with an intuitive console that accesses a patent-protected combination of PAD, IAD, and image inspection analysis using machine learning (ML), mobile cryptography, facial biometrics, and proprietary AI models.



“The helpdesk has become a huge cost factor for CIOs, with support costs for MFA resets alone reaching the multi-millions. That’s why it’s our mission to arm every helpdesk with a faster, more secure solution,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. "With Nametag Autopilot, we are advancing the science of human authentication, making it possible to accurately distinguish legitimate employees and customers from impersonators so helpdesks can stop highly sophisticated cyberattacks before they start. With the added challenges of escalating helpdesk costs, there’s never been a more urgent need to ensure that account recovery processes are neither a financial burden nor a security vulnerability."

Account Resets Are a Costly Business.

Today, IT organizations pay as much as $162 per password reset, and with up to 50% of helpdesk tickets related to password issues, this can mean millions. Nametag Autopilot was specifically designed to reduce these costs and increase helpdesk efficiency while covering critical security gaps that leave companies vulnerable. Now businesses can resolve employee account lockouts using secure, mobile self-service, saving helpdesk costs, fostering trust, and improving the user experience. With Nametag’s unique ability to tie users back to their “Nametag,” employees and customers can confidently and securely regain access to their accounts, even if they lose their phone, switch devices, or change their name.

“I’ve evaluated countless frontier technologies over the years, and Nametag is indisputably the first-mover in zero-trust identity verification for helpdesks,” said Rick Grinnell, AI security and enterprise infrastructure industry expert and founder and managing partner at Glasswing Ventures. “No one else on the planet is prepared to stop injection attacks using AI deepfakes – which is precisely what Autopilot does. I see a future where trusted enterprises will be Nametag-certified.”

For more information about Nametag Autopilot or to schedule a demo, please contact hello@nametag.co .

* Gartner Press Release, Gartner Predicts 30% of Enterprises Will Consider Identity Verification and Authentication Solutions Unreliable in Isolation Due to AI-Generated Deepfakes by 2026. February 1, 2024. https://tinyurl.com/2s3vbnm9 . GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Nametag

Nametag is the first identity verification platform built for helpdesks. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions quickly and securely verify that employees and customers are who they say they are during critical moments like onboardings, account recoveries, and high-risk transactions. The company’s unique identity verification technology shuts down critical, overlooked threats like injection attacks, while detecting deepfakes and presentation attacks in real time. Nametag combines the security of mobile cryptography and facial biometrics with the agility of proprietary AI models through an intuitive agent console and delightful mobile user flows. Leading organizations and technology innovators already trust and rely on Nametag to prevent account takeovers, data breaches and ransomware attacks, increase their helpdesk’s efficiency, and resolve lockouts more quickly. For more information, visit www.getnametag.com .

