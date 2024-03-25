Chargeflow Announces Virtual Event Dedicated To Evolution of Direct-To-Consumer Business Models, eCommerce Strategies, and The Future Of Payment Technologies

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow , the pioneering chargeback automation solution tailored exclusively for online businesses, today announced a new virtual online event titled “Shaping the Future of DTC in 2024: Trends and Predictions in eCommerce.”



Taking place on March 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET, “Shaping the Future of DTC in 2024” will explore the evolving landscape of Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business models, eCommerce strategies, and the future of payment technologies. The event will spotlight leading eCommerce founders, which include:

Ashvin Melwani, CMO and Co-Founder at Obvi

Chris Meade, Co-Founder & CMO at CROSSNET

Aaron Nosbisch, Co-founder & CEO, BRĒZ

Rob Fraser, Founder and CEO, OUTWAY

Jeremy Horowitz, Founder, Lets Buy a Biz



“If there is one constant in eCommerce, it’s change. Innovations and business models are always evolving to meet the changing preferences of customers, and keeping up with the latest developments is a daunting challenge,” said Ariel Chen, CEO and Co-founder of Chargeflow. “With our Shaping the Future of DTC event, some of the top visionaries in the space will gather to share their insights into everything from the latest payment models to the role of AI and machine learning, as well as what to expect looking forward. If you’re in the eCommerce space and looking to share or learn actionable insights shaping the space today and what to expect over the rest of 2024, we encourage you to join us on March 27th.”

For those interested in attending in Chargeflow’s “Shaping the Future of DTC in 2024,” please visit https://www.chargeflow.io/shaping-the-future-of-dtc-ecommerce.

About Chargeflow

Chargeflow is the world's first fully automated chargeback management solution, designed for eCommerce merchants by eCommerce entrepreneurs. Chargeflow leverages technology and generative AI, along with human expertise, to help recover lost revenue and alleviate chargeback pains for online merchants. Chargeflow has an industry-leading win rate and guarantees return on investment, providing a risk-free entry for any business interested in using its service. For more information, please visit https://www.chargeflow.io/ .