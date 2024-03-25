Michael Fernández of V-me Media Inc. Appointed As Member of The FCC Communications Equity and Diversity Council (CEDC)

MIAMI, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V-me Media Inc. is pleased to announce that Michael Fernández, our VP of Marketing & People has been named to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Communications Equity and Diversity Council.



The mission of the CEDC is to make recommendations to the Commission on advancing equity in the provision of and access to digital communication services and products for all people of the United States, without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or disability.

The Committee will also make recommendations to the Commission on how to accelerate the entry of small businesses, including those owned by women and minorities, into the media, digital news and information, and audio and video programming industries, including as owners, suppliers, and employees. This Committee is intended to provide an effective means for stakeholders to exchange ideas and develop recommendations to the Commission on access to capital, small business mentoring, upskilling for employment in media and technology industries, media ownership diversity, and procurement opportunities.

“I am honored to have been selected by the FCC to support this very important diversity initiative,” Michael Fernández said. “This appointment provides a significant platform to advocate for and enhance the visibility and influence of Hispanic-owned and operated media companies, like V-me Media. This role offers a unique opportunity to engage in pivotal conversations and decision-making processes that directly impact the representation, treatment, and success of minority media entities within the broader industry landscape,” he added.

The CEDC will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Additional information about the CEDC is available at:

https://www.fcc.gov/communications-equity-and-diversity-council

