TIPICO IS THE FIRST U.S. SPORTS BETTING OPERATOR TO RECEIVE ICAP ACCREDITATION FOR BEST PRACTICES IN ONLINE GAMBLING PLAYER PROTECTION

HOBOKEN, NJ, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico Sportsbook, a leading sports betting operator, today announced that it has earned Internet Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) accreditation in New Jersey and Ohio for best practices in customer protection. Tipico is the first sportsbook in the United States to pursue and achieve this accreditation.

Administered by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), iCAP accreditation is the highest standard for online gambling player protection in the U.S. The iCAP framework is based on the Internet Responsible Gambling Standards which guides operators to ensure that player protection remains at the forefront of operations.

In February 2024, Tipico launched the Fair Play Pledge, a first-of-its-kind, holistic long-term initiative that aligns closely with the standards set forth by iCAP. Notable feedback from the assessment highlighted several features embedded in the pillars of the Fair Play Pledge, including clear communication of odds and promotions, streamlined access to the Tipico Help Center, limits, and cool-off periods, and 24/7 human customer service. Tipico has also implemented a phase-based approach to recognize, help, and educate customers who have exceeded its “Responsible Gambling Automated Thresholds.”

“iCAP accreditation is a meaningful award for Tipico because it validates our approach to make fair play a companywide initiative that requires buy-in by our employees. I am incredibly proud of our team for rallying around our efforts to continuously improve safety and clarity,” said Bryan Schroeder, Senior Vice President - Compliance & Legal at Tipico. “Our primary goal is to ensure customers have the best possible experience when they place a bet because they trust us and our products.”

Achieving iCAP accreditation requires a thorough evaluation of company governance, customer support initiatives, employee training procedures, and efforts in research and education. The accreditation is valid through March 2026.

As part of the accreditation, an audit of Tipico’s Responsible Gaming practices was conducted by Gambling Integrity, one of the industry’s leading consultancies. The audit praised the development of the Fair Play Pledge and its place in “keeping with the spirit of the iCAP.”

“Tipico Sportsbook's iCAP accreditation is a testament to their dedication to player protection. Through this achievement, Tipico showcases exemplary leadership and a commitment to responsible gambling best practices,” added Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. “We commend Tipico for the unwavering commitment to the safety of their users and for setting an exemplary standard for the industry.”

For more information about Tipico and its commitment to customer safety, visit www.tipico.com/us or www.tipico.com/us/fair-play-pledge.

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting-edge digital and mobile betting entertainment, elevating the game experience for even the most passionate fans. Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico provides a safe and clear holistic gambling platform in accordance with the Tipico Fair Play Pledge. The company hosts online sports betting across 30 different sports in New Jersey, Ohio, Iowa, and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.