Medical Gloves Market Expected to Reach US$ 27,141.5 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

The global medical gloves market is estimated to be worth US$ 11,299 million in 2024 and is anticipated to surpass US$ 27,141.5 million by 2034. The sales of medical gloves are forecast to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.



Increasing awareness of hygiene and infection control measures, particularly in healthcare settings, propels the demand for medical gloves. Stringent regulations governing healthcare standards contribute to the market's expansion. The advent of technologically advanced gloves, offering enhanced comfort and agility, aligns with evolving end-user preferences. The growing healthcare sector worldwide and rising infectious disease incidences solidifies the industry's foundation for sustained growth.

Escalating raw material costs, particularly for latex and nitrile, restrain manufacturers' profit margins. Stringent regulatory compliance requirements, especially in developed regions, increase production costs. Moreover, the industry contends with the environmental impact of disposable gloves, as their disposal raises ecological concerns. Shortages in skilled labor for intricate manufacturing processes can impede production efficiency, posing challenges, especially in regions with high demand.

Amidst challenges, the medical gloves industry unveils promising opportunities. The expanding global healthcare sector, driven by population growth and aging demographics, presents a ripe market for medical gloves. Manufacturers have the opportunity to innovate in eco-friendly glove materials and sustainable production practices, aligning with the rising trend of corporate social responsibility.

The integration of antimicrobial properties into gloves emerges as a progressive trend, aligning with a heightened infection prevention focus. Increased automation in manufacturing processes, driven by technological advancements, enhances efficiency and production capacities. The rise of powder-free gloves gains traction, addressing concerns related to skin irritation and allergies. Furthermore, the industry is experiencing a shift towards online distribution channels and eCommerce platforms, reflecting changing consumer behaviors in procurement.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 27,141.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 288 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the medical gloves industry in North America is estimated to be worth US$ 5,295 million, constituting a substantial 46.9% of the global market.

The United States is projected to hold a commanding 87.8% share in the global medical gloves market in 2024, with an industry worth approximately US$ 4,651 million.

East Asia's medical gloves sector is anticipated to reach US$ 812 million in 2024, securing a 7.2% share of the global market.

In 2024, Japan is expected to dominate the medical gloves industry in East Asia with a substantial market share of 58.2%, reflecting an estimated industry value of US$ 473 million.

The disposable examination gloves segment is poised to dominate the industry and is projected to secure an impressive 72.2% share in 2024.

The disposable examination gloves segment is estimated to be worth US$ 3,823 million in 2024, showcasing its significance in the medical gloves market.

The medical sector is predicted to claim a significant share of 85.9% in the global medical gloves industry in 2024, representing a market value of approximately US$ 4,548 million.

The medical sector's anticipated share translates to a significant industry worth of US$ 4,548 million in 2024, underlining its prominence as a key end-user segment.

“The surge in telemedicine and online healthcare services creates new avenues, as remote consultations drive demand for medical gloves. Collaborations and partnerships across the healthcare supply chain offer strategic opportunities for manufacturers to streamline processes and enhance distribution networks." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Supermax Corporation Bhd

Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited

Intco Medical Pte Ltd

Ansell Ltd

Comfort Choice Medical Inc.

Cardinal Health

McKesson Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The medical gloves industry boasts a competitive landscape with several key players vying for prominence. Renowned global manufacturers such as Ansell Limited, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, and Hartalega Holdings Berhad dominate the market, leveraging their extensive product portfolios and robust distribution networks. These giants set industry standards through continuous innovation and adherence to stringent quality controls.

Regional dynamics play a crucial role, with the industry witnessing the emergence of prominent local players in various markets. For instance, in Asia, Supermax Corporation Berhad and Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd have made significant strides, contributing to the diversity of the competitive landscape. Their localized expertise and strategic market positioning enhance competition, providing consumers with various options.

Competitive strategies in the medical gloves industry often revolve around research and development initiatives. Companies like Cardinal Health and Semperit AG Holding invest substantially in developing advanced glove technologies, such as antimicrobial properties and enhanced durability. These innovations cater to evolving healthcare needs and confer a competitive edge.

Country-wise Insights

The medical glove industry in the United States is expected to account for 87.8% of the market by 2024. The United States has a vibrant healthcare system, with several hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities that require a steady supply of high-quality gloves. The strong demand drives local manufacturing and market expansion. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has severe quality and safety rules for medical devices, including gloves. This commitment to high standards ensures product trust and increases market confidence in domestically produced gloves.



In 2024, the Japanese medical glove industry is expected to grow by 58.2%.



Japan's ageing population and advanced healthcare system drive up demand for medical gloves. This ongoing need encourages domestic manufacturing and innovation in the industry. Japanese manufacturers are well-known for their attention to quality control and strict adherence to international standards. This unwavering commitment to quality fosters confidence and loyalty among both domestic and regional consumers.

Japan's advanced manufacturing skills and concentration on R&D have resulted in advancements in glove materials and design. Examples include breathable and comfortable gloves made from novel polymers, which increase market appeal. Furthermore, Japan has a well-developed domestic supply chain for raw materials and glove production. This efficient infrastructure results in lower prices and faster delivery times, giving Japanese businesses a competitive advantage.

